New rules loom as baseball pushes for a better product in 2023

Meanwhile, batters struck out or walked in 37.6 percent of their plate appearances through the first five games of the Series. They had only five fewer homers (11) than doubles and triples (16).

They didn’t have to hustle, because the pitcher has as much time as he wants to throw the ball.

HOUSTON — When lefthanded-hitting Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has stepped to the plate in the World Series, the Astros infielders all shifted over to the right side of the diamond with second baseman Jose Altuve setting up in shallow right field.

In other words, much of the game is spent waiting for something to happen on the field.

Major League Baseball hopes the end of the Series also will mark an end to that era of baseball with the rules changes that will be instituted starting next season.

They include a pitch timer that will require the pitcher to begin his motion within 15 seconds when the bases are empty and up to 20 seconds with at least one runner on.

Teams will be required to keep two infielders on either side of second base, and all four must have both feet on the infield when the pitcher is on the rubber. The infielders also cannot switch sides.

How well the new rules work, particularly the pitch timer, will depend on how avidly umpires enforce them. That is something the league can control.

They have no control over how much pushback there will be from players. The four players on MLB’s 11-person competition committee were active in refining the new measures, but ultimately voted against the pitch clock and shift rules.

“I’m always concerned when we go through a period of change that it’s going to be hard for the players,” commissioner Rob Manfred said on Sirius XM radio last week. “I think one of the things that I got out of the trip around talking to players is you get a really good understanding of the fact that this is their livelihood.

“Any change, they feel it’s a threat to the continuity of their careers. But I’m hopeful that these changes, they’ll be able to adjust to them pretty quickly and we won’t have problems with the changes next year. Overall, I think the changes are crucially important for our game.”

The average game time this season was 3 hours, 44 seconds, down from 3:03.44 in 2021. That drop has been attributed to the use of Pitch Com devices to transmit signals from the catcher to the pitcher via a small speaker.

A pitch timer should drop the average game time below three hours for the first time since 2011 (2:56).

It also could decrease the growing advantage pitchers have on hitters. Pitchers are coached to take their time between pitches and gather their energy to throw with the greatest velocity possible. Less time between pitches will mean more fatigue, less velocity, and theoretically fewer strikeouts and more offense.

A pitcher timer could encourage a return to the time when pitching was more of an art than a test of strength. In July, new Hall of Famer Jim Kaat said he believed the timer would lead to pitchers working with a better rhythm and finding different advantages beyond velocity.

For now, MLB will keep a 26-man roster with a maximum of 13 pitchers. The league is studying the idea of dropping it to 12, which would lessen how often teams use relievers.

It’s also expected that baseball will retain the rule of having a “ghost runner” on second base to start extra innings.

“We haven’t finalized that,” Manfred said. “My strong sense is we’re gonna have it again. The clubs like it, the players like it. And I think overall the fans like it. I think it does bring sort of a focus to the end of the baseball game in a way that has been positively received.”

The rule is not in use during the postseason.

“During the regular season, I like it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “During the playoffs, I don’t. I think you play baseball.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker also is in favor of the rule.

“It saves your pitching as much as anything,” he said.

Purists have railed against the rule. But it does invite strategy.

“It makes you play a different game at home than you do on the road,” Baker said. “At home you can bunt, you can play for that one run. On the road, one run doesn’t mean that much.

“It can mean something. But basically, they have an opportunity to tie it up, so you can go back and forth, back and forth. So you probably play for not the big inning, but probably a crooked number on the road, where at home you get the last at-bat and that could be the game.”

As the teams prepared for Game 6 on Saturday night, new rules were not the focus. But come this time next season the game will have a new look.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.