No. 22 Lexington field hockey rallies to defeat No. 11 Braintree in overtime of Division 1 first-round match

Entering the fourth facing a 2-0 deficit, the Minutemen (10-8-1) battled back to earn two special teams goals in the final seven minutes of the game. Freshman Lola Capapey tipped in a corner drive to pull Lexington within one, and offensive catalyst Hannah Ward converted on a penalty stroke to tie it, 2-2, and force overtime.

“There’s not a lot you can do about that, it’s the power rankings, but I never felt like a [No.] 22 seed,” said Galopim.

Lexington field hockey coach Laura Galopim knew her team’s No. 22 seeding was no reflection on the Minutemen’s capabilities in this season’s MIAA Division 1 tournament. A first-round upset victory, 3-2, over host No. 11 Braintree on Saturday proved her right.

Advertisement

“We’ve never come back from [being down] 2-0, so that was fun,” said Galopim. “I had a good feeling that if we could go to overtime, that we would come out winning.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Flanked by a pair of Braintree defenders, Lexington's Hannah Ward (center) scored a pair of decisive goals on a penalty shot that tied it in regulation and the winner in OT of Saturday's 3-2 triumph over the No. 11 Wamps. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ward was the hero in the extra frame, unleashing a powerful reverse chip that sailed up and over the Braintree corner defense corps, securing the Minutemen a ticket to the Round of 16 where Lexington will travel to Chelmsford to face the No. 6 Lions.

Senior goaltender Sophie Ortyl also played a vital role in Lexington’s victory, recording 10 saves and keeping Braintree’s potent offense at bay at the end of regulation and in OT. “There’s big games that she comes up really big in, and today was one of those games,” Galopim said of Ortyl.

Junior captain Callie Burchill and classmate Margaret Carey tallied goals for the Wamps (12-5-2), marking the end of a strong first season at the helm for Braintree head coach CeCi Hodgkins..

“I made sure that the girls knew [that] one play, one moment of the game does not define our season,” said Hodgkins. “We got here because of hard work and effort from every player on the team, on the field and off.”

Advertisement

Division 2

Milton 3, North Attleborough 2 — Junior Meghan Mylod scored the winner in overtime to lift the host No. 15 Wildcats (9-8-2) in the Round of 32 victory over the No. 18 Red Rocketeers (10-7-2).

Division 3

Sandwich 7, Old Rochester 0 — Freshman Khloe Schultz and sophomore Alivia Barnes netted two goals apiece, freshman Quinn Jordan and sophomore Rachael Birch each recorded a goal and an assist, and freshman Megan Dwyer also scored for the Cape & Islands League champion Blue Knights (17-0-1) in its Round of 32 triumph.

“We’re so young,” said Sandwich coach Kelsy Beaton. “When they were reading the starting lineup, I was thinking about it. When I say it, it sounds weird, but it’s different to listen to ‘Freshman, freshman, freshman.’”

Sandwich will host No. 15 Medway (8-6-3) in the Round of 16 at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Old Rochester (9-8-2) earned a spot in Saturday’s Round of 32 game following a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Sturgis East in the preliminary round.

“I think we’re all really close as a team,” Schultz said. “There’s no team drama or anything, we’re all kind of like a unit together. We all came into the season knowing that we graduated a lot of seniors and they played a big role on the team, and we knew the younger girls had to step up and everyone has done a really good job of doing their part.”

Advertisement

Division 3

Ashland 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Melissa Leone’s hat trick sent the No. 16 Clockers (8-8-3) to the Round of 16 in an overtime win against the No. 17 Dolphins (4-10-5). Ashland next will travel to face top-seeded Watertown (18-0-0).

Hanover 4, Auburn 1 — Katie Radzik netted three goals and Mae Buchanan tallied one in the 10th-seeded Hawks’ (15-2-2) first-round win.

Watertown 7, Norwell 0 — Molly and Maggie Driscoll had two goals apiece and Caroline Andrade added three assists to power the top-ranked Raiders (18-0-0) past the No. 33 Clippers (10-7-3). Watertown will host No. 16 Ashland in the Round of 16.

Division 4

Joseph Case 6, North Brookfield 2 — Megan Smith (1 goal, 3 assists) and Lexi Yost (3 goals) led the way for the No. 6 Cardinals (18-1-0) in their first-round victory over the No. 27 Indians (14-4-1). Joseph Case move onto the Round of 16 and will host No. 11 St. Mary’s, a first-round winner over No. 22 Clinton.

Monomoy 9, Amesbury 0 — Sam Clarke (1 goal, 3 assists) and Suzannah Brown (3 goals) propelled the No. 4 Sharks (10-4-5) to a first-round victory over No. 29 Amesbury (2-17-0). Monomoy next will host No. 13 Georgetown in the Round of 16.

Uxbridge 7, Westport 1 — Kendall Gilmore notched a hat trick and Meghan Smith, Ellie Bouchard, Lily Brayman, and Amelia Blood all scored for the No. 1 Spartans (19-0-0) in a first-round victory over the No. 32 Wildcats (7-9-1). Uxbridge advances to the Round of 16 and will host the winner of the matchup between No. 16 Franklin County Tech and No. 17 Nantucket.

Advertisement

Football

Division 8

KIPP Academy 44, Lee 12 — Sidelined all week by the flu and unable to practice, Juan Setalsingh kept saying this would be his Michael Jordan game. The senior quarterback delivered with a monstrous effort, passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 25 yards and a 10-yard TD, to guide No. 7 KIPP Academy (5-4) through the first round.

“He changes the game on both sides of the ball, his compete level and the way he approaches the game,” said coach Jim Rabbitt, noting how Setalsingh also had a forced fumble to go along with several tackles on defense. “We told him that’s what legends are made of, and he lived up to that.”

Setalsingh connected with senior Vic Mafo on TD passes of 2, 20 and 4 yards, and junior Morenel Castro on a 35-yard TD strike. “Our guys did a good job getting open for [Setalsingh], but he had to find them,” Rabbitt said. “It was often while scrambling.”

KIPP will face either No. 2 Lowell Catholic or No. 15 Millis in the quarterfinals. “We talked about consistency all year, and we finally put together a consistent game on both sides of the ball,” Rabbit said.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 1

Andover 3, Quincy 0 — Marissa Kobelski (18 kills, 11 aces) and Adrie Waldinger (4 blocks, 10 aces) powered the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (17-3) to the first-round win.

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Ipswich 3, Stoneham 1 — Ella Stein (5 kills, 7 aces), Claire Buletza (11 kills, 2 aces), and Tess O’Flynn (7 assists, 3 aces) powered the top-seeded Tigers (17-2) to the first-round win.

Globe correspondents Olivia Nolan reported from Braintree, Brad Joyal from Sandwich. Colin Bannen, Ethan Kagno, and A.J. Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.