Noel Buck plays for the Revolution but finds time to cheer on his childhood friends at Arlington High

Joe, who plays soccer at Georgetown University, and Noel, who played seven games this season for the New England Revolution and became the second-youngest goal scorer in franchise history, focused on drill work. Barnabas Kiss and Arno Huet, seniors on the Arlington High team, attended the sessions to spend time with their friends and improve their abilities. Steve Buck coached Noel, Kiss, and Huet, along with fellow Spy Ponders seniors Jamie Ellis, Will Hogan, Gus Kathan, and Aidan Sheehan, from third to seventh grade on a travel team.

Noel Buck, 17, trained with his older 19-year-old brother, Joe, and his father, Steve, at the field by Buzzell Park in Arlington every morning at 8 a.m. for months during the pandemic.

“That was our outlet for getting energy out, being in a safe space finally, being together and playing soccer, which is what we love,” said Huet.

Buck credits the sessions for improving the group’s abilities. Huet has surrendered only 10 goals, fueling an unbeaten season for the fifth-seeded Spy Ponders (14-0-3). Buck will be supporting the Spy Ponders in their quest for the Division 1 state championship, beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. with a first-round matchup with the winner between BC High and Durfee.

Noel Buck attends Arlington’s games, supporting his best friends with whom he shares an an unbreakable bond. The close friendship formed in grade school has not dissipated, as the group gets together in person or plays Minecraft online. Kiss and Huet frequent Buck’s games, serving as an extension of the family. Kiss and Huet sport funky attire, such as Christmas-themed or “Dumb and Dumber”-style suits, drawing amused looks from Revolution coach Bruce Arena.

“Having them there as my rock is one of the most important things,” said Buck. “I try to show them how much I appreciate them by going to whatever I can, just by showing up for them and recognizing their success.”

“I always thought he’s coming to support his friends,” said Kiss. “It’s super cool to see kids that didn’t grow up with him or weren’t super close with him. Just seeing the impact that he has on the fans and the community, it’s just nice to have him there as a friend but also realize that he’s affecting other people.”

While supporting his teammates, Buck signs autographs for children in the crowd. Buck’s rise to hometown hero playing for the local team has galvanized the community.

“When someone from the community has done as well as he has, it’s a great inspiration for the community and for the kids,” said Arlington coach Lance Yodzio.

