Once a finalist to be Red Sox manager, New Hampshire native Sam Fuld making his name as Phillies GM

Fuld learned the game as a player and refined that knowledge working in the Phillies’ analytics department. He also had the disposition and credibility to succeed in Boston.

The Durham, N.H., native fit all the qualifications chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was seeking in a replacement for Ron Roenicke .

There was a real chance two years ago the Red Sox could have introduced Sam Fuld as their new manager.

Another factor, an important one, was that Bloom had an established rapport with Fuld from their time together with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Fuld was an outfielder with the Rays from 2011-13 while Bloom was the team’s director of baseball operations. Bloom was still a relative newcomer to the Red Sox organization in 2020 and Fuld would have been an ally.

“It was an attractive job,” Fuld said. “They’re the Red Sox.”

The decision came down to hiring Fuld or bringing back Alex Cora, who had been fired earlier that year after being suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal.

It was Bloom’s call. He flew to Puerto Rico to meet with Cora and whatever questions he had were answered during that session. Cora was rehired.

The disappointment Fuld felt at the time has since vanished.

“I’m really happy with the way things turned out,” said Fuld, now general manager of the Phillies. “I love this organization and I love the role I’m in. Obviously, the results of this year have been fantastic.

“There will always be that ‘What if?’ in the back of my mind. But from a professional and personal standpoint, what I’m doing right now is a dream job and I love the people I get to work with.”

Fuld, who turns 41 later this month, knew he wanted to stay in baseball after his playing career ended in 2015. The question was whether to stay in uniform or join a front office.

With his playing experience and educational background — Fuld has an economics degree from Stanford — many doors were open. The Blue Jays, Cubs, Mets, and Pirates were among the teams that considered him as a manager.

Fuld joined the Phillies in 2017 as their player information coordinator, serving as a liaison between the analytics staff and the clubhouse.

The Phillies have plenty of Red Sox connections with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Phillies promoted him to director of integrative baseball performance in January 2020. When Dave Dombrowski came in as president of baseball operations in December at the end of that year, one of his first big decisions was to name Fuld as the GM.

He saw Fuld as having a good mix of traditional and modern approaches.

“Dave has been tremendous,” Fuld said. “He’s opened his world up to me, to my family. The poise which he makes each and every decision on a daily basis is something I continue to admire and try to replicate.

“He’s seen everything this game has to offer. This past month in particular has been eye-opening for me to see how he handles high-leverage decisions and all the noise that accompanies being in the postseason.

“He’s thorough and he has his finger on the pulse of the whole organization. He’s allowed me to be a part of that.”

In an age when many executives seek the least risky path to success, Dombrowski is quick to identify weaknesses in the roster and how best to fill them.

That was how he built a championship team for the Red Sox in 2018 and the same methods worked for the Phillies in winning the National League pennant this season.

“He’s decisive,” Fuld said. “Part of why he’s had success in this game is he has the unique ability to make quick decisions. That’s a really valuable skill to have in that seat.”

Fuld hasn’t looked at what comes next in his career beyond what’s directly in front of him.

“Hopefully making [the Phillies] a continual consistent contender and giving this fan base and ownership and everybody involved something to be proud of both in on-field performance and how we treat people and the community,” he said.

“That and giving people around me the power to be the best they can be. Whether that’s players, coaches, front office members, scouts, or player development. That’s all really important.”

Had the Red Sox hired him, Fuld would have been back in uniform. But he’s embraced the path he’s on.

“When I stepped off the field as a player, I took time thinking about it with my family,” he said. “We pretty quickly recognized that my love for the game was strong enough that I wanted to continue to pursue it in different ways.

“I’m really excited I didn’t decide to go run a fast-food chain or go in a different direction outside of baseball.”

Fuld and his wife, Sarah, have four children. His parents, Ken and Amanda, live in the house he grew up in and he tries to get home to New Hampshire as often as he can, although his job makes that tough.

Would Fuld have made a good manager? The Red Sox and several other teams were interested in finding out. But his next step is more likely running his own team someday.

GREAT UNKNOWN

What can Red Sox expect from Sale?

Chris Sale will return for the final two years of his contract — can he get back to his best? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Chris Sale has informed the Sox he will not opt out of the final two years and $55 million of his contract. No surprise there.

The bigger question, how many innings the team can reasonably expect from the lefthander, who will turn 34 on Opening Day.

Sale pitched 48⅓ innings from 2020-22. When he arrives at spring training, Sale will have pitched six innings in a game once over the previous 3½ years.

Sale had Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2020, but did not return to the majors until Aug. 14, 2021. He then missed the first 87 games of last season with a rib cage fracture.

That comeback lasted two games before Sale was hit in the left hand by a batted ball and fractured his pinkie. He then fractured his right wrist falling off a bike.

Finding a comparable situation isn’t easy.

Corey Kluber was hit by a batted ball and fractured his arm on May 1, 2019. He didn’t pitch again until July 2020 and lasted one inning before tearing a shoulder muscle.

He returned again in April 2021 and gave the Yankees 16 starts, 80 innings, and a 3.83 ERA.

“Look at [Sale] like a marathon runner. You can’t run 3-4 miles for a few years and then run a marathon,” said former major league pitching coach Rick Peterson, who has studied biomechanics and injury patterns with pitchers. “This is going to be a process.”

Without being privy to what the Sox are planning, Peterson believes they will build in extra days of rest for Sale whenever possible to control his innings.

“What he did before Tommy John will give you a sense of what he can do now with the injuries being healed,” Peterson said. “That’s a guide. Rest and recovery will be crucial.”

Sale pitched 147⅓ innings in 2019. The Red Sox surely would be thrilled to get that. Given his recent history, 100-120 innings might be a better goal.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history when he connected in Game 3 off Lance McCullers.

The Sox accounted for 50 of those 1,000 dingers. Dwight Evans, Larry Gardner, David Ortiz, Steve Pearce, and Carl Yastrzemski had three each.

Gardner was an infielder from Enosburg, Vt., who played for the Sox from 1908-17 and was 12 of 62 in 18 World Series games.

The Sox have not yet had a World Series grand slam.

Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock should be ready for spring training. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

▪ Righthanders Tanner Houck (back) and Garrett Whitlock (hip) have recovered from the surgeries they had in September. Whitlock finished his rehab in Boston and is back home in Alabama. Houck is still working with team staff but will head home soon.

The Sox haven’t definitively said how they plan to use Houck and Whitlock next season. But every indication is Houck will remain in the bullpen and Whitlock will be a candidate for the rotation.

▪ Houston’s Cristian Javier was 25 years, 221 days old when he carried a no-hitter for six innings on Wednesday in Game 3 of the World Series. Jim Lonborg is the youngest pitcher to accomplish that, having no-hit the Cardinals for 7⅔ innings of Game 2 in 1967. Gentleman Jim was 25 years, 172 days.

Lonborg lost his no-hitter when Julian Javier doubled. He settled for a one-hit shutout with one walk and four strikeouts as the Red Sox won, 5-0.

ETC.

WooSox continue a worthy tradition

A major league umpire who died 21 years ago helped send two kids from Rhode Island to the World Series this season.

What?

It’s true, thanks to the Worcester Red Sox remembering their history.

Hank Soar grew up in Pawtucket and attended Pawtucket Senior High (now known as Tolman High) and Providence College before playing for the New York football Giants from 1937-44 and again in 1946 after a stint in the Army.

He umpired on the side and was recommended for a job in the majors by legendary manager and executive Connie Mack.

Soar was an American League umpire from 1950-72. He did five World Series, including the classic between the Mets and Orioles in 1969 as the crew chief.

Soar made it a tradition to provide tickets for two children from his hometown to attend the World Series. City officials handled the details before the Pawtucket Red Sox took charge in 1990.

The PawSox moved to Worcester in 2021 but kept up the program and this year arranged for 9-year-old Nolan Myers of East Providence and 10-year-old Nallah Gross of Pawtucket to attend Games 1 and 2 in Houston along with their chaperones.

The all-expenses-paid trip was taken care of by the WooSox Foundation in conjunction with the team. Myers and Gross were chosen during a Boys & Girls Club outing at Polar Park.

It’s admirable that the WooSox have kept up the tradition started by Soar even though they’re no longer in Rhode Island.

Extra bases

Mookie Betts won another Gold Glove in right field. Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

You’re going to hear a lot in the months to come about righthander Mavrick Rizy, a 6-foot-8-inch, 235-pound junior at Worcester Academy. Rizy, who is from Fiskdale, has committed to UConn but has been impressing scouts in showcase events. His fastball is 92-93 miles per hour and he’s working on a changeup. “He has all the talent in the world,” said Worcester Academy coach Mike Abraham, whose brother Brian is the Red Sox director of player development. “But for being such a talented player at such a young age, he is incredibly humble and mature. His teammates love him, and when he is on the field, he’s just another kid.” Abraham (who is not related to this scribe) compared Rizy to White Sox prospect Sean Burke, a righthander from St. John’s Shrewsbury who was a third-round pick in 2021 out of Maryland. “From a performance standpoint he is only going to keep getting better and better,” Abraham said. “It’s easy to forget how young he is because he’s so physically advanced. Elite athletes really take big strides once their mental skills catch up to their special physical talents.” … Mookie Betts now has six Gold Gloves in right field, winning the award in six of the last seven years … The White Sox make interesting choices. They hired Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as manager before the 2021 season. He had 33 years of experience. Now their pick is Pedro Grifol, who hasn’t managed since 2012 in Single A. Grifol spent the last three seasons as Royals bench coach. Grifol will bring former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo with him as bench coach. The White Sox also showed the gate to Joe McEwing, a coach for the previous 11 seasons … Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Christian Vázquez: “I’ve been a big fan of his for a long time. He can really catch and throw. His offensive game has improved over the course of the years. He was always a guy that, you go into Boston, do an advance report on them, he would be a guy that I would highlight all the time just because he can throw and he can back pick and he can do a lot of things. He was really athletic. He could block the ball.” … You would not expect a pitcher to be in favor of rules regulating defensive shifts. But Justin Verlander understands what MLB is trying to accomplish. “I see the effort behind the banning of the shift, which I am for that effort, which is incentivizing more balls in play, getting a little more action, having guys have the ability to shorten up with two strikes and put the ball in play and be rewarded with a hit for that,” he said. “I think the game needs to move past the three true outcomes, so if that is the result of banning the shift, then I am pro. It’s to be determined whether that happens or not. We’ll see.” … There’s a Hard Rock Casino opening in Cincinnati Jan. 1. Pete Rose, naturally, has a promotional deal and will place the first sports bet at its book. Stunts like this are why Rose will never make the Hall of Fame. He lied for years about gambling on baseball and now happily admits it and will place bets for the cameras. Rose remains suspended by Major League Baseball and is ineligible for the Hall as a result. Unless Rob Manfred changes course, which seems unlikely, Rose will always be on the outside … Best to Ken Powtak of the Associated Press, who is recovering from a back injury after being hit by a car earlier this month. He’s one of the regulars at Fenway Park … Happy 43rd birthday to Adam LaRoche, who played six games for the Red Sox in 2009. Theo Epstein acquired LaRoche from the Pirates on July 22 then flipped him to the Braves nine days later for another first baseman, Casey Kotchman. LaRoche went on to play six more years and hit 119 home runs. Jim Gosger is 80. The outfielder was with the Red Sox from 1963-66. He went on to play for the Athletics (in Kansas City and Oakland), Expos, and Mets. In 2019, the Mets included a photo of Gosger in a video that honored members of their 1969 team who had died. Gosger was alive and still is.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.