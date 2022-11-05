Plenty of New England flavor in another Astros World Series championship

Alvarez gave the Houston Astros the lead and eventually a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. It also was a championship with plenty of New England flavor.

It was an Ortizian blast, the three-run shot landing among fans who surely didn’t expect to be scrambling for a precious souvenir in Game 6.

HOUSTON — The deciding game of this World Series will be remembered for the 450-foot home run Yordan Alvarez launched over the batter’s eye in center field in the sixth inning.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was named Most Valuable Player. A native of the Dominican Republic who grew up in Providence before playing at the University of Maine, Peña was 10 of 25 in the Series with three extra-base hits and five runs.

It was a remarkable performance for Peña, especially considering he replaced Carlos Correa at such an important position. He also was MVP of the American League Championship Series.

Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez also played a role. He was in the lineup as the designated hitter and cracked an RBI single later in the sixth inning.

After rounding first base, Vázquez turned and looked at the Houston dugout and pumped his fist so hard it’s a wonder he didn’t separate his shoulder. Several of the Astros jumped out of the dugout and pointed at Vázquez.

In 2018, Vázquez caught the final pitch of the World Series for the Sox, the team that drafted him in 2008. He hoped to spend his entire career with Boston but was traded to Houston on Aug. 1.

The move was stunning at the time, but Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom ultimately did Vázquez a favor. Now he has two World Series rings and the honor of having caught a four-man no-hitter in Game 4. That will send him into free agency with better credentials than having finished out the season with a last-place team.

That Vázquez was in the lineup was made possible by a pre-game roster move. The Astros received permission from Major League Baseball to drop first baseman Yuli Gurriel because of a knee injury and add catcher Korey Lee.

That allowed manager Dusty Baker to play a hunch and use Vázquez as the designated hitter.

“So this is something that I had thought about, talked about, especially with my batting coaches, many times, but wasn’t in a position to do so without the third catcher,” Baker said before the game.

Baker hit Vázquez sixth, and when he came up in the sixth inning with Alex Bregman on second base, he hammered a sinker from Seranthony Domínguez to give the Astros an insurance run.

It was fitting it paid off for Baker. The 73-year-old won his first World Series in 25 years as a manager. He previously lost a seven-game Series with the San Francisco Giants against the Anaheim Angels in 2002, and last season when the Astros fell in six games against the Atlanta Braves.

For Baker, whose accomplishments already merited a plaque in the Hall of Fame, it was a crowning achievement.

“How about those Astros!” he told the crowd.

That it was former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber who gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning was no surprise. That’s what he does. Schwarber hit 46 home runs during the regular season for the Phillies and six more in the postseason.

The circumstances were the unusual part.

Astros lefthander Framber Valdez had allowed one home run by a lefthander all season and hadn’t given up a home run at Minute Maid Park since July 3. He was working on a two-hit shutout when Schwarber drove a two-strike slider into the seats in right field.

The Phillies to that point had scored two runs the previous 23 innings.

Houston came right back in the bottom of the inning. With Jose Altuve on first base with one out, Peña singled. Alvarez was next.

The All-Star left fielder had homered in the first two games of the postseason before going 5 for 40 with four RBIs in the next 10 games. He was overdue to make an impact, and he did when Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado left a sinker up just enough for Alvarez to drive.

Houston’s bullpen, which allowed only five earned runs over 54⅓ innings in the postseason, handled it from there. Ryan Pressly, a former Red Sox minor leaguer, got the save. It was his sixth of the postseason.

The Astros were the first team to clinch a championship at home since the 2013 Red Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.