Unbeaten Flightline races past Life is Good and pulls away for the Breeders’ Cup Classic win

The 4-year-old bay colt entered the Grade 1 race 5-0 lifetime with an average victory margin of nearly 13 lengths, making him the overwhelming 3-5 favorite over the eight-horse field that included Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and 5-1 second choice Epicenter. Flightline went off at 2-5 from the No. 4 post and soon established himself as among the pacesetters, running within reach of Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good through the far turn but moving up.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday at Keeneland, and all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year.

Advertisement

John Sadler's pupil eventually passed Life Is Good at the stretch and soon had a two-length gap that steadily grew from there. Olympiad soon overtook Life Is Good with Bob Baffert-trained Taiba gaining, though both were far behind the horse who has earned lofty comparisons to legendary Triple Crown champion Secretariat.

Ridden by Flavien Part, Flightline covered the 1¼ miles in 2:00.05 and paid $2.88, $2.92 and $2.30.

Olympiad returned $12.38 and $7.16 for place and Taiba paid $4 to show.

While Pletcher came up short in the Classic, filly Malathaat provided the day’s most exciting finish by winning the $2 million Distaff by a nose over Stripe and Clairiere and in a three-wide photo finish.

The 2021 3-year-old champion and 3-1 choice surged from the middle between the final turns and was on the outside among five horses in the stretch before she broke free with Clairiere to her left and Blue Stripe on the rail over the final 100 yards. Malathaat eventually caught Clairere and nosed past Blue Stripe at the wire, which replay confirmed.

Advertisement

Third in last year’s Distaff, Malathaat this time paid $7.76, $4.04 and $3 for her fourth win this year and 10th in 13 career races. Blue Stripe was second by a nose over Clairiere, who beat Malathaat’s stablemate Nest (9-5) by 3¼ lengths.

Two horses, including one trained by the embattled Baffert, were observed for medical issues after being pulled up in separate races.

Baffert-trained Messier, competing for the first time since finishing 19th in the Kentucky Derby, was pulled up after the second race after jockey John Velazquez observed bleeding. The 3-year-old colt was taken to the barn for evaluation and was stable and comfortable.

Hall of Famer Baffert was back in Kentucky for the first time since stewards suspended him for 90 days last spring for a failed post-race drug test by Medina Spirit. The colt was disqualified and taken down as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner, and Mandaloun elevated to champion.

British gelding Domestic Spending was pulled up by jockey Flavien Prat just off the far turn during the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile after appearing off with his left hind limb. The horse was standing as it was loaded into a medical van and taken to his barn for observation.

Domestic Spending did not appear to have a fracture, but was taken to a local equine hospital for evaluation.