‘Saturday Night Live’ takes on midterm elections, Twitter moderation as Amy Schumer hosts

In the cold open, President Biden, played by James Austin Johnson, unveils some last-minute changes to the Democratic lineup ahead of the midterm elections.

On Nov. 5, “Saturday Night Live” featured comedian Amy Schumer, known for the movie “Trainwreck,” and musical guest Steve Lacy of “Bad Habit” fame. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.





Schumer’s monologue gets into what’s at stake if Americans don’t vote on Tuesday as she describes how much people love giving pregnant women advice. Also, she talks about her relationship with her husband, Chris Fischer.

A commercial advertises a new option for periods — and the natural consequence of using them.





In “The Looker,” a seemingly perfect family (Amy Schumer, Chloe Fineman, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernández) receives a disconcerting letter after moving in to a new home.





In another skit, a group of Jets fans (Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Andrew Dismukes) gets raucous at a tailgate.





A content moderation council, featuring the last two employees at Twitter (Chloe Fineman, Kenan Thompson), meets to determine which suspended accounts should be allowed to return to the site.





As well, Steve Lacy performed “Bad Habit” and “Helmet.”