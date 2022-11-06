$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Boxborough, six $50,000 winners sold across Mass.

One lucky Massachusetts Powerball player won $1 million and six others took home $50,000 after Saturday night’s drawing, but no one hit the jackpot, which will now climb to a record $1.9 billion, the Massachusetts Lottery said.

The $1 million ticket was sold at an Energy North gas station at 1425 Massachusetts Ave. in Boxborough, the Massachusetts Lottery said in a statement. Two of the six $50,000 winning tickets were sold in Marshfield, and the others were bought in Buzzards Bay, Marlborough, Mashpee, and Pembroke.

There have been 40 drawings since someone last won the Powerball jackpot on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, the statement said. Since no one hit the $1.6 billion jackpot, Monday’s drawing will reach an estimated $1.9 billion.