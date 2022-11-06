22-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H.

A 22-year-old man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H., early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to 427 Main Dunstable Rd. after receiving a report of a crash at 2:03 a.m., Nashua police said in a statement. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name.