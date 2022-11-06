22-year-old man dies after single-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H.

A 22-year-old man died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H., early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers responded to 427 Main Dunstable Rd. after receiving a report of a crash at 2:03 a.m., Nashua police said in a statement. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his name.
“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to this collision,” police said. “Further information will be released when it becomes available as the investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Nashua police at 603-594-3500, or their Crime-Line, 603-589-1665, the statement said.
