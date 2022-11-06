Boston breaks record on balmy fall day

The temperature is forecast to rise to around 75 or 76 degrees at Logan, according to Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Norton office.

The temperature at Logan International Airport was already 75 degrees at 11:15 a.m., clearing the record high of 73 degrees set in 1938, 1948, 1959, and 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston broke the daily high temperature record Sunday as the region awoke to its third day of unseasonably warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to be even higher west of Boston, in areas that lack the sea breezes that cool Logan, Gaucher said. Temperatures could go as high as 78 degrees in the Back Bay and the Metro West region, Gaucher said.

Records could be broken in Worcester and Lawrence Sunday as well, he said.

The warm weather is likely to continue on Monday with a high of about 73 degrees likely, Gaucher said.

The weather is abnormal but not unheard of.

The average low and high temperature for Boston this time of year are 41 degrees and 55 degrees, Gaucher said. Last year, for instance, the high in Boston was 51 degrees. The low temperature recorded as of 11:15 a.m. on Sunday was 10 degrees above the seasonal average high temperature at 65 degrees, he said.

If the forecast holds on Monday, Boston will have experienced a stretch of four days over 70 degrees in November.

That’s not unprecedented, Gaucher said. It’s happened in 1930, 1953, and 2020; 1938 saw four days over 70 from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, he said.

The streak will likely end Tuesday, when the National Weather Service forecast temperature will fall to a much more seasonable high in the lower 50s.

“We’ll have a cooldown Tuesday and Wednesday,” Gaucher said. “Then temperatures, they’ll be bouncing back up into the mid-60s Thursday, Friday.” The warmer than normal weather won’t break until sometime next week, Gaucher said.

There are two causes of the unseasonable weather: A “fairly large” high-pressure zone is sitting over the Atlantic rotating air clockwise, bringing warm, muggy air up from the south, Gaucher said, while a “subtropical ridge,” which is a band of high pressure, currently extends across the U.S. and southern Canada.

“All that cold air is essentially locked in northern Canada,” Gaucher said.

