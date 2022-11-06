Elderly couple injured in Boxborough crash

An elderly couple from Boxborough was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries on Saturday following a car crash that likely stemmed from a medical episode, police said.

The husband and wife were strapped in by seatbelts and found hanging upside in their car in the area of 1120 Massachusetts Ave. when police and fire arrived, police Sergeant Brett Pelley said.

Police received six 911 calls reporting the crash at 12:46 p.m., Pelley said.