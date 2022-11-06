Five juveniles arrested after a multiple-community pursuit in connection with gunfire

Five juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning after a multiple-community pursuit in connection with an incident that involved gunshots, according to Worcester police.
Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Worcester police spotted and attempted to stop a white Ford Explorer that matched the description of a vehicle sought in connection with “an incident in which shots were fired,” Worcester police said in a statement.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of 263 Grafton St., but the driver “continued to operate in a reckless manner,” so police stopped the pursuit on Massasoit Road.
Millbury police later again pursued the vehicle on Route 20 headed toward Auburn, according to the statement. Around 1:50 a.m., Worcester officers were notified “that the vehicle was disabled in Auburn”, where police arrested five male juveniles. Officers also recovered three loaded handguns from the vehicle.
Advertisement
Auburn, Millbury, Oxford, Worcester and Massachusetts State Police were on scene, according to the statement.
The juveniles face charges in connection with the firearms, according to the statement. The driver also faces multiple motor vehicle charges.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.