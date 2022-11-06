Five juveniles arrested after a multiple-community pursuit in connection with gunfire

Five juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning after a multiple-community pursuit in connection with an incident that involved gunshots, according to Worcester police.

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Worcester police spotted and attempted to stop a white Ford Explorer that matched the description of a vehicle sought in connection with “an incident in which shots were fired,” Worcester police said in a statement.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle in the area of 263 Grafton St., but the driver “continued to operate in a reckless manner,” so police stopped the pursuit on Massasoit Road.