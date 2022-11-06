Motorcyclist killed in Seabrook, N.H. crash

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after a car and a motorcycle crashed in Seabrook, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.
A 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling north was attempting to make a left turn into The Brook casino, at the area of 319 Route 107, when it collided with a 2019 Harley-Davidson traveling south.
Officers arrived around 2:14 p.m. and pronounced the motorcycle operator dead at the scene, according to a New Hampshire State Police statement. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The occupants of the car were uninjured.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash, the statement said.
No further information was available, according to a spokesperson for New Hampshire State Police, as the incident remains under investigation.
