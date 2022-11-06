Motorcyclist killed in Seabrook, N.H. crash

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon after a car and a motorcycle crashed in Seabrook, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police.

A 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling north was attempting to make a left turn into The Brook casino, at the area of 319 Route 107, when it collided with a 2019 Harley-Davidson traveling south.

Officers arrived around 2:14 p.m. and pronounced the motorcycle operator dead at the scene, according to a New Hampshire State Police statement. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.