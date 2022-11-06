Police identify victim in fatal South End shooting

Boston police on Sunday identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night in the South End as South Boston resident Jason Murray.

Murray, 39, was shot and killed shortly before 11 p.m. near the Back Bay T station, police said in a statement. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near 9 Yarmouth Place at 10:47 p.m. and found Murray suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the statement. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.