Police identify victim in fatal South End shooting

Boston police on Sunday identified the victim of a fatal shooting Friday night in the South End as South Boston resident Jason Murray.
Murray, 39, was shot and killed shortly before 11 p.m. near the Back Bay T station, police said in a statement. Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near 9 Yarmouth Place at 10:47 p.m. and found Murray suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the statement. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police urge anyone with information on the killing to call 617-343-4470 or contact the department anonymously by texting the word “TIP” to 27463.
