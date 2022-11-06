Police search for suspect in Melrose double-shooting

There, officers found two male victims with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, police said. Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, according to a statement from Melrose police.

The Melrose Police Department is investigating a double-shooting Sunday evening that left two male victims wounded, according to officials.

The victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, where their conditions were not known, according to the statement.

An investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victims, who are believed to be known to one another, police said. The shooting is not believed to be random.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was described as a male with a beard weighing between 130 pounds and 140 pounds, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be armed, according to police.

Melrose police ask that anyone who believes they see someone fitting that description call 911, and they warn not to approach the man. They encouraged motorists and pedestrians to avoid the shooting area Sunday night as investigations continued.







