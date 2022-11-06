Suspect robs Cambridge convenience store at knifepoint

Cambridge police are seeking help from the public with identifying the suspect in an armed convenience store robbery.
The man entered a convenience store in the area of 2300 Massachusetts Ave. in North Cambridge just before 8 p.m. Saturday and then demanded money while holding a knife, according to police.
Police said the suspect stole money and lottery tickets. They are not identifying the store or saying how much money was stolen, a spokesperson for Cambridge police said.
The suspect was described as black male, approximately 5 foot 8, wearing all black clothing, and with a medium to small build. A video police Tweeted shows the man wearing a Red Sox baseball hat and a blue face mask.
We are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect featured in the video after an armed robbery occurred at a convenience store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue in #CambMA. Have any information?— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 6, 2022
Please call 617-349-3300. pic.twitter.com/iGuWYdd53s
One clerk was working at the time and no customers were in the store, according to the spokesman . After showing the knife to the clerk, the suspect reached across the counter to take the money, the spokesman said.
No one was injured, according to police.
Cambridge police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 617-349-3300.
