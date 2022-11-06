fb-pixel Skip to main content

Suspect robs Cambridge convenience store at knifepoint

By Haley Hersey Globe Correspondent,Updated November 6, 2022, 41 minutes ago

Cambridge police are seeking help from the public with identifying the suspect in an armed convenience store robbery.

The man entered a convenience store in the area of 2300 Massachusetts Ave. in North Cambridge just before 8 p.m. Saturday and then demanded money while holding a knife, according to police.

Police said the suspect stole money and lottery tickets. They are not identifying the store or saying how much money was stolen, a spokesperson for Cambridge police said.

The suspect was described as black male, approximately 5 foot 8, wearing all black clothing, and with a medium to small build. A video police Tweeted shows the man wearing a Red Sox baseball hat and a blue face mask.

One clerk was working at the time and no customers were in the store, according to the spokesman . After showing the knife to the clerk, the suspect reached across the counter to take the money, the spokesman said.

No one was injured, according to police.

Cambridge police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 617-349-3300.

Haley Hersey can be reached at haley.hersey@globe.com.

