A second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for Boston police. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, she said.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a double-shooting in Mattapan on Sunday night, police said.

Police found the victims after they responded to a report of a shooting at 9:10 p.m. at 10 Orlando St., Tavares said. No further information was immediately available.

