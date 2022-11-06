Winthrop police investigating Shirley Street stabbing

The Winthrop Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening stabbing on Shirley Street that left one man injured, according to a statement from the department.
Police responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove and Moore streets just before 8 p.m. and located a man suffering from a stab wound, who was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was not known, police said. Police did not release the man’s name.
The area on Shirley Street near the stabbing scene was blocked off Sunday night, and Winthrop Police asked pedestrians and motorists to avoid the area. There was no bus service to the Point Shirley area, police said.
Winthrop police do not believe that there is any danger to the public.