The GOP does not deserve control of Congress

Now Americans are in the midst of their first national election since that dreadful day, and there are more election deniers on the ballot than ever before — nearly 300 of them across the country, in 48 out of the 50 states, according to The Washington Post . A majority of Republican nominees for congressional seats have challenged or not accepted the results of the 2020 election, and most of them are in a good position to win. Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to become speaker in the likely event that Republicans win the House, voted along with two-thirds of his caucus to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory.

Election lies have fatal consequences. On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of Americans stormed the Capitol — egged on by Donald Trump and his lie that he had defeated Joe Biden — to stop the peaceful transfer of power. Their insurrection failed, but five people died. And yet, that still hasn’t stopped Republicans from continuing to lie about the integrity of US elections, despite the known risk that rhetoric has of inspiring political violence .

Advertisement

The most fundamental pillar of democracy is, by definition, ensuring that political parties respect the will of the people, no matter what or whom the public votes for. Any break from that is an assault on the foundation of this republic — one that could yet again lead to very real and violent consequences.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

So as Americans head to the polls to choose their next representatives in Congress, this fact should weigh heavily on their decision: If Democrats lose, they will accept the result of the election; if Republicans lose, their members, including some in the party’s upper ranks, will likely cast doubt on the legitimacy of the outcome or allege that the midterms were stolen in some form or another.

Advertisement

That election denial represents the view of the majority of the GOP caucus is reason enough to believe that the Republican Party does not deserve to control either chamber of Congress at this time. Americans should vote with that in mind and deny Republicans a win on Tuesday. What better message can the electorate send than to show the GOP that extremism and election denial will not be tolerated at the ballot box?

Of course, millions of voters support the GOP not because of their election denial, but despite it. They agree with the party’s stances on taxes or abortion, can’t stomach the idea of voting for the Democrats’ legislative agenda, and are willing to look the other way when it comes to the GOP’s antidemocratic turn. Asking them to become single-issue voters in this election is a tall order.

But even beyond election denial, there are plenty of other reasons why voters should reject the prospect of a GOP majority in the House and Senate. Just take a look at what Republicans have vowed to do if they manage to flip Congress, starting with their threat to start a range of what appear to be nothing more than sham investigations.

Republican leaders have said they intend to dig into Hunter Biden, for example, who is already the subject of a Department of Justice investigation. But the president’s son is not a government employee, and wasting Congress’s time and money going after him amounts to nothing more than a political attack aimed at sullying the president’s reputation heading into 2024. Just ask yourself: Would Hunter Biden be subject to a congressional inquiry led by Republicans if he wasn’t the Democratic president’s son?

Advertisement

The answer is of course not. But this is part of the GOP’s attempt to distract from — and potentially hamstring — the critical ongoing investigations into Trump and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. That’s why many Republicans are eager to start impeachment inquiries against Biden, even though they have not articulated what the president’s impeachable offenses have been. They are hoping their investigations of his son would pave the way for impeachment proceedings, but the plain fact is that there is no legitimate reason to open an impeachment inquiry against Biden. As Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas admitted, his party may well impeach Biden “whether it’s justified or not.”

Republicans have also taken aim at the House’s Jan. 6 committee, with some suggesting that they may investigate the committee members themselves, as well as Attorney General Merrick Garland and the FBI. To be clear, congressional inquiries, whether led by Democrats or Republicans, have often had political motives. But the House’s investigation into Jan. 6 is an actual fact-finding endeavor — one that is crucial to understanding exactly what happened that day. The committee’s findings would, in an ideal world, inform legislation that could prevent that kind of assault on American democracy from happening again. The Republicans’ proposed investigations, however, are purely political and serve no grander purpose other than blunting yet another tool to reinforce the country’s democratic guardrails.

Advertisement

Republicans are clearly planning to use Congress like an opposition research firm for their campaigns as they head into 2024, not to enact the kind of conservative agenda that some voters may sincerely support. And that’s precisely why the Republican Party today — with its conversion to Trumpism complete — is simply unfit to govern: Because it doesn’t want to.

That reality doesn’t only impact the trajectory of American democracy, but the health of other democracies around the world, the economy, and the entire planet. Time and again, the GOP has shown that it’s unwilling to respond to urgent crises. McCarthy, the Republican leader, has, for example, threatened to withdraw the United States’ financial support of Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion of its territories.

And with a global recession in the forecast, the last thing that the public needs is a Legislature that’s uninterested in working with the executive to quickly provide relief to those who need it most. A recession requires a responsive government — one that can be quick to provide relief and adjust fiscal policy as needed. The longer it takes for Congress to act in the event that a recession takes hold, the deeper the recession will be. (And while Republicans have been fond of talking about inflation on the campaign trail, most economists say that they haven’t provided any plans that would actually make it any better.)

Advertisement

What the public needs is a government that can stave off the worst of a recession. But Republicans only have plans to make matters worse, proposing going back to their ways of using the debt ceiling — putting the faith and credit of the US government on the line — as a negotiating chip to reduce spending.

None of this is to say that voters should ever consider Republican candidates as inherently disqualified for office or that Democrats ought to go unchallenged. To the contrary, as this editorial board has stated, democracy requires at least two healthy parties, and rebuilding a more moderate and anti-Trump Republican Party is crucial to saving the republic. The GOP is in desperate need of leaders who — no matter their views on taxes or welfare — believe in the basic principles of democracy. But unfortunately, even some of the more moderate Republicans running for Congress seem to lack the desire to loosen Trump’s grip on the leadership of the party.

The GOP has more than done its part to demonstrate that its loyalties lie with Trump and his movement, not the interests of the American public or even the purported policy goals of the party. With each passing day, Republicans work harder and harder to align themselves with autocrats and far-right extremists. And it’s time to judge them by the company they keep. Just this year, they’ve invited the likes of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s far-right and antidemocratic prime minister, and Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new prime minister and leader of a neofascist party, to their various events and conferences.

This iteration of the Republican Party — with its open disdain for American elections, allegiance with far-right autocratic movements, and cavalier attitude toward political violence — is one of the most dangerous political movements in the world today. That, of course, does not mean that its members hold the most abhorrent views or that they would establish the most repressive government by any means. But it’s to say that the Republican Party is actively fanning the flames of the global war on democracy, and that will only get worse if they do so while controlling the levers of the most powerful government in the world.

Voters should not elect a GOP majority in Congress — and Americans should be especially wary of election deniers on the ballot. The only way to protect American democracy is to prevent those attacking it from controlling it. And the only people who have the power to do that are the voters. It’s time for them to use it.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.