It will take time to unwind inflation’s many tentacles

Lindsay Owens (“Who’s really to blame for inflation,” Ideas, Oct. 30), in attributing stubborn inflation to the actions of corporate America, misses a critical factor that may explain why some large companies are holding prices high even while their expenses go down. When the Federal Reserve saw that the Biden administration was unable to stem inflation and made several moves that (in my opinion) made it worse, the central bank had no choice but to start raising interest rates. For most companies, this increases borrowing costs across the entire supply chain and it is cumulative the bigger the company.

Yes, financial institutions and our 401(k)s benefit, but for companies that depend on these institutions to fund their growth, returning prices to pre-inflation levels before the market fully settles could create losses that hurt shareholders.