That plastic cup — minutes in your hand, centuries in our world

Re “Plastic recycling a ‘myth,’ study says” (Metro, Oct. 30): As a science teacher, I sometimes do a demonstration for my students where I drop a piece of chalk in vinegar, and it immediately produces a froth of carbon dioxide bubbles, or “dinosaur breath.” We make the connection to the dinosaurs as we read about where that carbon has been through geologic time, before it became the calcium carbonate in chalk.

I could simplify this demonstration and just hold up an iced coffee cup from the recycling bin. That’s dinosaur breath, too. It was made from fossil fuels to form the plastic for a product that is used for only a few minutes and now will be polluting our land and waterways for several hundred years. As your story on the Greenpeace USA report demonstrates, it’s increasingly clear that these single-use products are not being recycled.