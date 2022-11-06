Update from an Orange Line rider: Still not satisfactory

My 25-minute Orange Line ride from Oak Grove to Back Bay last Saturday morning was uneventful.
The 65-minute return ride that evening was full of mishaps, with long switching issue delays at Tufts Medical Center and North Station. At Wellington, we were told the train would go south but were given no instructions for proceeding to Malden or Oak Grove. Several minutes later, a conductor waved us back on to go north.
During this trip, one woman was in tears over paying the baby sitter for another hour. A man called his angry date several times. Another woman complained that she’d transferred to the Orange Line because of Green Line delays.
Advertisement
We depend on, and expect, the T to get us places on time; however, we are at the mercy of an unreliable public transit system. This is a disgrace in a city where public transportation is essential, and especially after hundreds of thousands of riders were inconvenienced during the monthlong closure that was supposed to make the Orange Line better.
Massachusetts voters will elect a new governor Tuesday. I urge whoever wins to make improving the MBTA a top priority.
Christina Gagliano
Melrose