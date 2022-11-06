Update from an Orange Line rider: Still not satisfactory

My 25-minute Orange Line ride from Oak Grove to Back Bay last Saturday morning was uneventful.

The 65-minute return ride that evening was full of mishaps, with long switching issue delays at Tufts Medical Center and North Station. At Wellington, we were told the train would go south but were given no instructions for proceeding to Malden or Oak Grove. Several minutes later, a conductor waved us back on to go north.

During this trip, one woman was in tears over paying the baby sitter for another hour. A man called his angry date several times. Another woman complained that she’d transferred to the Orange Line because of Green Line delays.