Bruins cut ties with Mitchell Miller

“The decision to sign this young man was made after careful consideration of the facts as we were aware of them: that at 14-years-old he made a poor decision that led to a juvenile conviction,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement put out by the team just before 9 p.m. “We understood this to be an isolated incident and that he had taken meaningful action to reform and was committed to ongoing personal development. Based on that understanding we offered him a contract.

After a weekend of being pilloried for signing Mitchell Miller, the Bruins announced Sunday night that they would part ways with the 20-year-old who admitted in a juvenile court in Ohio that he assaulted, bullied, and racially abused a Black developmentally disabled classmate in eighth grade.

“Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth.”

Neely is expected to meet with the media on Monday morning.

Extensive reporting by the Arizona Republic says Miller was charged with a violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act in February 2016 after he and another student admitted to bullying fellow student Isaiah Meyer-Crothers. Part of that bullying, which occurred in 2014, included wiping a candy push pop in a urinal and tricking Meyer-Crothers into consuming it. The victim reportedly had tests for hepatitis, STDs, and HIV, which came back negative.

Meyer-Crothers also told the Arizona Republic that Miller had taunted him for years growing up and called him names like “brownie” and used the N-word while physically abusing him.

Boston signed Miller, who scored 39 goals and 83 points for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm last season, to a three-year entry level contract on Friday. The defenseman had been drafted in the fourth round in 2020 by Arizona, but the Coyotes renounced his rights after news of his crimes broke.

Nelly said the team would “be reevaluating our internal processes for vetting individuals who wish to earn the privilege of playing in the National Hockey League for the Boston Bruins,” along with issuing an apology to Meyer-Crothers and his family “if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard. We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused.

“Finally, as a father,” Nelly conlcuded, “I think there is a lesson to be learned here for other young people. Be mindful of careless behaviors and going with the group mentality of hurting others. The repercussions can be felt for a lifetime.”