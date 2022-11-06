Colts owner Jim Irsay has been on a crusade against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

And Irsay hasn’t stopped. Last week in an interview with the Washington Post, Irsay called the Commanders’ history of sexual harassment in the workplace “extremely disturbing” and said “I disagree with the process” of how the NFL refused to make public its initial investigation into the Commanders by lawyer Beth Wilkinson. The NFL has said it will make public the contents of a new investigation being conducted by former US Attorney Mary Jo White.

FOXBOROUGH — Colts owner Jim Irsay has been on a one-man crusade against Commanders owner Daniel Snyder over the past month. Irsay shocked reporters and drew the ire of Roger Goodell at the league’s owners meetings Oct. 18 when he said of Snyder, “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner. I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.”

Advertisement

Last there was another surprising twist — Snyder announcing he had retained Bank of America to help evaluate offers to sell the team. The announcement came less than three weeks after Snyder emphatically reiterated in a statement he had no intention to sell his team. Fox’s Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Snyder intends to sell his entire stake in the Commanders, hoping to get $6 billion-$7 billion.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Irsay took a minute before Sunday’s game to speak with the Globe about the Snyder situation, and said he is not surprised by Snyder’s announcement.

“It’s a liquid situation, and again we’re just monitoring it,” Irsay said. “Obviously you have what I’ve said to this point, so it’s no need to be repetitive. But I think it’s just something we have to continue to look at and monitor.”

Goodell told the owners after Irsay’s comments they shouldn’t say anything publicly about Snyder until White turns in her report. Removing Snyder as owner would take a vote of 24 of the other 31 owners.

Advertisement

Irsay hasn’t demanded that Snyder be kicked out of the club, but he has made it a front-burner issue. Irsay said he expects Snyder to be discussed at the league’s owners meetings in December and again in March.

“It’s just something we have to carefully monitor because as I said in the past, there’s real concerns that we have,” said Irsay, whose family has owned the Colts since 1972. “But we have to get all the facts. It’s a situation that’s evolving and changing, and really I think you just have to wait to see what happens.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.