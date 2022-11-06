Dedham’s new goal-scoring star arrived from Colombia in February and has found nothing but love

“There’s a lot of friends and people that support me,” said Giraldo, through a translator, his friend Luis. “Every time they come here, they give me good energy and positive talk.”

For the delighted Marauders’ fans, there is much to love about Giraldo’s game. For Giraldo, who immigrated to Dedham from Colombia in February, it’s a way to show his appreciation for the community.

DEDHAM –– The ball whipped against the netting of the goal and Dedham senior Juan Pablo Giraldo spun around to the capacity crowd, making a heart symbol with his hands.

Giraldo scored both goals as No. 3 Dedham cruised to a 2-0 victory over No. 31 St. Mary’s in the first round of the Division 3 state tournament. On Thursday, the Marauders (16-0-3) will host the winner of Monday’s game between No. 15 North Reading and No. 18 North Middlesex.

Giraldo’s infectious smile and bubbly personality has endeared him to his teammates, classmates, and community.

“We knew we had a good player,” said Dedham coach Sal Ledda. “We didn’t know how good, to be honest. He’s been a perfect fit. He’s fun-loving, he’s happy, and the kids love him. He’s one of those dynamic kids that kids gravitate to.”

Ledda first saw Giraldo in action this summer and realized he was adding a special talent. Ledda reshuffled his formation, slotting Giraldo as the lone striker. The senior has amassed 16 goals, showcasing clinical touch and accuracy.

“He’s a brilliant striker,” said Ledda. “He’s tough, he’s not just talented. He competes for all the balls and if he loses it, he tries to get it back, which is what separates him from most strikers.”

Giraldo lets his skills do the talking. His acute knowledge of the game flows seamlessly with teammates, calling for the ball and distributing with ease.

Five minutes into the game, Giraldo collected a feed from sophomore Brian Dunne in the center of the box, took a touch with his right foot and chipped the ball into the left side of the net. He followed up just over 20 minutes later, stepping into a strike from 25 yards out that rifled just under the crossbar.

Another goal, another heart sign for the raucous crowd.

“I’m really happy about it,” said Giraldo through Luis. “It’s really important because it’s also the first [playoff game].”

Boys’ soccer

Division 1

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 6, Brookline 1 — Matt Larkin scored four times as the second-seeded Pioneers (16-2-1) advanced to the second round.

Division 3

Medway 4, Diman 1 — Senior captain Marco Perugini netted a pair of goals, and fellow senior captain Thomas Neves and freshman Alex Stott to lead the fourth-seeded Mustangs (12-4-3) to the first-round win. Senior captain Connor Gray, junior Corey Vasko and sophomore Victor Chaudoir added assists.

Division 4

Pope Francis 2, Bay Path 0 — Ryan Vedovelli scored both goals for the second-seeded Cardinals (11-3-5) in the first-round win. Pope Francis will host No. 18 Hamilton-Wenham (9-4-4) in the Round of 16 Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Division 2

Masconomet 14, Tewksbury 0 — Senior Maggie Sturgis rifled in six goals and Julia Graves added a pair for the top-seeded (16-0-3) cruised to the first-round win.

Somerset Berkley 3, Westfield 2 — Ava Pontes scored in overtime to advance the 11th-seeded Raiders (16-2-1) into the second round. Emily Bjork tied the game in the third quarter and Tatum Swanson opened the scoring.

Division 3

Dover-Sherborn 4, Middleborough 1 — Avery Bent scored twice and Evie Schneider tallied two assists in the win, advancing the fourth-seeded Raiders (14-1-4) to the Round of 16.

Foxborough 5, Stoneham 0 — Ella Campbell notched a hat trick, propelling the No. 5 Warriors (15-1-3) in a first-round win. Mia DiNunzio and Mary Collins added goals.

Girls’ soccer

Division 1

Needham 3, Weymouth 0 — Sophomore Gianna Moreschi broke a scoreless tie in the 21st minute, knocking it home off of a deflection from Mina Brown inside the 6-yard box and the 11th-seeded Rockets (14-3-2) struck twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half for the first-round win over their Bay State Conference rival. “We have 10 seniors on this team and I am just so excited to extend this season as long as possible for them,” Needham first-year coach Kayla Steeves said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen in today’s game, I’m just happy that we showed up and gave it our all.”

Division 2

Masconomet 4, Dartmouth 0 — Amanda Schneider opened the scoring and Taylor Bovardi added two goals, with Marcy Clapp posting a clean sheet thanks to good defense from center backs Kylie DuMont and Lily Rodgers in the first-round win. The No. 2 Chieftains (16-0-2) advance to face No. 18 Melrose (8-6-5).

Oliver Ames 4, Ludlow 0 — Jenna Gilman, Laney Carroll, Lucinda Li Cotter (2 assists), and Emma Galvin netted goals, powering the top-seeded Tigers (13-3-1) in a first-round victory.

Division 3

Newburyport 3, Fairhaven 1 — After falling behind 1-0, Aoife Tykulsky, Phoebe Whitcomb, and Alexis Greenblott all scored, with two assists from Brela Pavao, as the second-seeded Clippers (17-1) advance to face No. 15 Medway (10-5-4) in the second round.

Dedham 2, Foxborough 1 — Sophomore Ava Finn cascaded a 30-yard free kick that dove just under the crossbar with just over five minutes remaining in double overtime, lifting the No. 10 Marauders (14-4-1) to a first-round victory. Dedham eliminated the Warriors in the semifinals last season and utilized Finn’s curling kick for the heroics this year. “That was a great shot,” said Dedham coach Don Savi. “No chance for the goalie. We know each other well, they’re a great team. We knew it was going to be a battle.”

Norwell 4, East Bridgewater 0 — Eden Wheeler, Anja Johnson, Paige Flanders, and Chloe Kirchner scored as the Clippers (10-2-8) advance to the Round of 16.

Pentucket 2, Auburn 0 — Sabrina Campbell netted both goals, lifting the No. 13 Panthers (13-2-2) to a first-round victory.

South Hadley 4, Advanced Math and Science 0 — Lauren Marjanski and Emma Sanford both tallied a goal and an assist in the first-round win for the top-seeded Tigers (17-1-1).

Division 4

Hamilton-Wenham 7, Sturgis West 0 — Tessa Hunt and Abby Moynihan led the way with two goals and an assist each as the fifth-seeded Generals (12-5) led 2-0 just five minutes into the first round matchup.

Division 5

Hull 4, Frontier 2 — Junior Sarah Duran scored twice, sophomore Fallon Ryan and senior Hailey Gould both had a goal and an assist, and junior Ronni Fleming dished out two assists as the No. 9 Pirates (9-9) moved past No. 24 Frontier and into a second-round matchup with No. 8 Mount Greylock (16-0-3).

Sarah Barber, AJ Traub, Mitch Fink, Matt Doherty, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.