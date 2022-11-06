EMass football: Matt Festa’s six touchdown passes for Duxbury highlight the Players of the Week

Michael Capachietti, Andover — The senior caught two balls for 64 yards and the opening touchdown in a 42-14 win over Lynn English to spark second-seeded Andover in the first round. “Capa” also had three pancake blocks on the edge to spring Andover’s tailbacks for long touchdowns.

Markys Bridgewater and Matthias Latham, Central Catholic — The senior duo did it on both sides of the ball during a 46-14 first round win over Braintree. Latham tallied 85 rushing yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Bridgewater ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, adding five tackles on defense.

Shane Eason, Methuen — Aside from his impact in the box score — 119 receiving yards, 71 rushing yards, three touchdowns — the sophomore opened things up for No. 8 Methuen to successfully run a number of deceptive plays in a 37-34 win over Brockton. He also passed for a 37-yard touchdown to Anesti Touma.

Karmarri Ellerbe, Everett — The big-bodied quarterback rushed 12 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns after opening the action with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Giacobbe Ward in a 33-14 first round win at No. 6 Taunton.

Jesse Ofurie, St. John’s Prep — The Rutgers-bound wide receiver caught touchdowns of 45 and 65 yards in a 42-7 win over Attleboro to help the seventh-seeded Eagles advance to the quarterfinals.

Division 2

Dante Bruschi and Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — Bruschi, a senior, finished with 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries; he recorded 10 tackles, including a tackle for a loss, to help the No. 14 Shamrocks snap Peabody’s 14-game win streak with a 49-28 opening-round win. Fellow senior Yanchuk anchored the ground game with 314 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.

Anthony Molander, Marshfield — The senior threw four touchdowns — including a 74-yard strike to junior Nic Cupples — and ran for another score to propel the seventh-seeded Rams to a 48-20 first-round win over Woburn.

James Murphy, Reading — The senior quarterback completed 22 of 34 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns, including a go-ahead 4-yard TD pass to classmate Ryan Strout with 16 seconds remaining that lifted the sixth-seeded Rockets to a 51-44 victory over Leominster. He added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Kyle Wilder, Chelmsford — The junior quarterback tossed three touchdown passes — including a pivotal 6-yard connection with classmate Kai Everett in the third quarter — to help the fifth-seeded Lions hold off Hingham for a 30-19 first-round win.

Conner Zukowski, Mansfield — The senior became the fifth quarterback in program history to surpass 3,000 career passing yards when he threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to adding a 1-yard rushing score to guide the eighth-seeded Hornets to a 42-26 first-round win over Wellesley.

Division 3

Jack Finnegan, Milton — The senior was a three-way star for the top-seeded Wildcats in their 46-21 opening-round win over Minnechaug, rushing for scores of 71, 10 and 1 yards, picking off a pass on defense to go along with two tackles, kicking a 23-yard field goal and connecting on all five of his PAT attempts.

J.T. Green, Billerica — Now over 1,000 yards for the season both rushing and passing, the senior rushed for 168 yards and two scores while completing 10 of 14 passes for 178 yards and a 38-yard touchdown strike to Michael Murnane as No. 7 Billerica (9-0) remained unbeaten with a 42-14 first round win over Westfield.

Miles O’Neill, Marblehead — The defending Division 3 champs, seeded eighth, opened up their title defense with a 35-0 win over Whitman-Hanson on the strength of their senior quarterback, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Nate Shultz, North Attleborough — In a 56-0 first round blanking of Oliver Ames, the senior back rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns for the second-seeded Red Rocketeers, including scores of 77, 12 and 57 yards.

Division 4

Alex Burrill and Colin Morley, Scituate — No. 5 Scituate rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-6 first round victory over Northampton. Burrill, a junior, totaled 214 yards and a TD, while Morley, a senior, added 72 yards and three scores.

Matt Festa, Duxbury — The senior quarterback threw six touchdown passes and totaled 306 yards through the air as the top-seeded Dragons cruised past Newburyport, 50-10, in the first round.

Mike Marcucella, Foxborough — The sophomore found freshman Rashaan Lewis for a go-ahead touchdown with 1:35 remaining to secure a 24-21 win for the No. 6 Warriors over Pembroke. Marcucella finished 18-for-26 passing for 215 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Eric Miles, Bedford — The senior quarterback racked up 22 carries for 213 yards and four scores, powering the No. 3 Buccaneers to a 36-6 triumph over Worcester South.

Brady Sweeney, Holliston — The senior was a catalyst on both sides of the ball as the No. 4 Panthers outlasted Melrose, 25-14 in the opening round. He finished with five receptions for 60 yards and a TD, along with an interception, eight tackles (two for a loss), and two pass breakups.

Division 5

Costa Beechin, Bishop Fenwick — The senior opened the scoring with a touchdown reception, later adding a 77-yard interception return and short carry to score three different ways in the No. 6 Crusaders’ 42-6 first round victory over Auburn.

Jackson Gagnier, Apponequet — The senior scored the seventh-seeded Lakers’ first four touchdowns, pushing through three short TD runs and returning a fumble 80 yards to the house in a 41-13 first round victory over Triton.

Walter Rosher, Old Rochester — The senior captain shouldered the load, racking up 202 yards and four trips to the end zone on 20 carries for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in a runaway 47-19 win over South Coast foe Fairhaven in the opening round.

Garrett Webb, Dover-Sherborn — The junior passed for touchdowns of 64, 31, and 21 yards to push the No. 8 Raiders past Watertown, 28-14, in a first round victory.

Division 6

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — The dynamic senior rushed for the first three touchdowns of the game, totaling 64 yards on seven attempts and breaking 1,000 yards on the ground for the second straight year. He later added a 65-yard kickoff return, raising his season total to 21 TDs in the No. 3 Spartans’ 37-13 opening round triumph over Archbishop Williams.

Brady Carroll, Sandwich — The senior did all he could, rushing 31 times for 240 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion as the eighth-seeded Blue Knights were eliminated in the first round by Oakmont, 25-22.

Jacob Coulstring, Rockland — The senior continues to amaze, taking his 13 carries for 124 yards and four touchdowns and adding a two-point conversion in the Bulldogs’ 48-22 first round victory over Seekonk.

Colin Farren, Stoneham — The senior punched in three of his team’s five touchdowns as the top-seeded Spartans took a 40-8 opening round win over Assabet.

Division 7

Gio Angelico, East Boston — The sophomore rushed for touchdowns of 87, 17, and 34 yards in the Jets’ 48-18 win over Minuteman in a non-playoff matchup.

Will Baker, Cohasset — The senior went 12-for-17 passing for 153 yards and three TDs and also rushed for 83 yards and two TDs on eight carries to lead the No. 2 Skippers to a first-round win over Drury.

Thomas Cahill, Georgetown — In a non-playoff matchup, Cahill went off for 170 rushing yards and scored three times, leading the Royals to their first win of the season.

Nick Marden, Amesbury — Marden was the primary rusher in No. 4 Amesbury’s 24-6 win over Latin Academy in the Round of 16, rushing for 87 yards and two scores on seven carries while tacking on a two-point conversion.

Division 8

John Gianibas, Hull — The top-seeded Pirates opened their hopeful march back to Gillette with their dynamic senior accounting for 146 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on just five touches, paving the way in a 42-7 win over Narragansett.

Jack Kalkus, St. John Paul II — The sophomore was 12-of-21 passing for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 36-20 non-playoff win over Cape Cod Tech.

Riley Nichols, Lowell Catholic — The senior quarterback was 4-of-6 passing for 108 yards, adding 150 rushing yards, with touchdowns of 70, 20, and 5 yards in a 32-20 opening round win for the second-seeded Crusaders over Millis.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — In a 44-12 first round win over Lee, the junior battled the flu, and led No. 7 KIPP with 264 passing yards, 25 rushing yards, and five touchdowns.

Preps

Mike Landolfi, Lawrence Academy — Keeping everyone involved, the senior quarterback from Hanover hit seven different receivers while completing 17 of 23 passes for 270 yards, adding 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to lead the way in a 34-14 win at Governor’s Academy.

Joe McCauley Jr. and Dom Wadland, Dexter Southfield — McCauley, a senior from Brookline, passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns, with Wayland, a sophomore from Saugus, accounting for 147 receiving yards and two of those scores in a 35-7 win over Canterbury.

Chris Milmoe, Belmont Hill — The senior captain, who hails from Boxford, completed 16 of 26 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, adding 100 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 22-10 win over Milton Academy.

Leo Sarzana, BB&N — The senior captain recorded nine tackles with a forced fumble, and sealed a 21-20 win over ISL leader St. Sebastian’s with a clinching interception from his strong safety position.

Max Stevelman, Rivers — The junior quarterback from Framingham completed all nine of his pass attempts for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-14 win over St. Mark’s.

