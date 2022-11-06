It wasn’t pretty, and the Patriots are above .500, but why do we still have that sinking feeling?

These offenses forgot we already got an extra hour of sleep on Sunday because of daylight saving time ending. The Colts and Patriots set offensive football back to the Mesozoic Era in New England’s 26-3 victory at Gillette Stadium.

These Patriots-Colts contests used to be must-see TV. Instant Classics. You — and the TV networks — circled Colts week on the calendar. Now, it’s NFL Ambien.

FOXBOROUGH — Where have you gone Peyton Manning and vintage Tom Brady? We turn our lonely, offense-adoring eyes to you.

Watching the ManningCast would’ve been more exciting than watching what passed for the Indianapolis offense. Indy started 0 for 11 on third down before getting stopped on fourth down for good measure. The Patriots held the Colts to 0 for 14 on third down and outscored them with a pick-6 touchdown. Meanwhile, Mac Jones and the plodding Patriots offense weren’t exactly lighting it up, relying on another field goal-fest and one tap-in touchdown.

It was a perfect scenario. An inexperienced QB leading a team in semi-tanking mode. As expected, the Patriots feasted in Foxborough on the carcass of the Colts, now an NFL offense in name only.

It wasn’t aesthetically pleasing or artistic, but the Patriots did it. I’m not referencing beating the collapsing Colts. The Patriots clawed above .500. They’re above water at 5-4.

So, why do we still have that sinking feeling? More than halfway through the year it’s tough to know what to make of the Patriots. They’re an enigma. They possess a talented and stingy defense that chews up bad teams and shaky quarterbacks. The defense can be downright dominant.

But the offense is backsliding. They managed just 203 yards, and Jones’s second-year leap has become a fall off the QB cliff. In short, neither the team nor its QB has been very convincing. Plus, weirdly, the Patriots still find themselves in the AFC East basement.

The final eight games against better quarterbacks and better competition are going to tell the story of the season. They’re going to define this team.

This game was easy to define, an ugly win against an overmatched opponent.

Mired in their own offensive morass, this was the Patriots type of game — one you can win kicking field goals.

“A win is a win. We win, it’s all good, but we definitely want to score more,” said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. “Once we play other teams we need to score, especially with the defense putting us in great position. They’re balling. We just have to play better complementary football. The offense just needs to pick it up.”

The Colts offense underwent an extreme makeover in recent weeks. Matt Ryan was benched for second-year QB Sam Ehlinger, who until last week hadn’t thrown a meaningful NFL pass. Tuesday, the team fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and traded away running back Nyheim Hines. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s rushing leader last season who torched the Patriots last season, was inactive with an ankle injury.

Indianapolis mustered just 121 yards of offense, surrendered nine sacks, and punted nine times. It wasn’t all Ehlinger’s fault, as the once-vaunted Indianapolis offensive line has turned into a turnstile.

On one first-half sack, rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann nary laid a finger on Josh Uche, who collected three sacks.

On Indy’s lone scoring drive, it faced third and 7 from the Patriots’ 13. Indianapolis failed to block Matthew Judon (three sacks); running back Deon Jackson turned the wrong way. However, trying to pass block Judon with a running back is hopeless — kind of like the Colts offense.

The game’s lone offensive touchdown consisted of a two-play, 2-yard “drive” by the Patriots, following a blocked punt. Rhamondre Stevenson made a slick one-handed catch for a 3-yard TD that put the Patriots up, 13-0, with 6:12 left in the first half.

That felt like an insurmountable lead against the Colts, who had 12 yards and one first down at that point.

The Colts got the Patriots in last year’s game with a blocked punt. The Patriots returned the favor, blocking a Matt Haack punt when they had Jonathan Jones slide down late from the perimeter to punt rush.

The other Patriots touchdown was the result of Indy’s offensive ineptitude. An Ehlinger pass deflected off Kylen Granson and was returned for a 16-yard tack-on touchdown by Jonathan Jones.

The Patriots defense literally could’ve won this game on its own.

“It doesn’t matter if our team scores 100 points or 3 points. We wanted to go into the game with the mind-set that we want to win the game on defense,” said Patriots safety Adrian Phillips.

“We’re starting to do that. We’re starting to figure out a lot about ourselves, and we just need to keep building on that.”

Bad teams and bad quarterbacks are what the Patriots majored in before the bye.

Their five wins came against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers, the lowly Lions, the Browns, the quarterback-cursed Jets, and a Colts team that has engaged tank mode at their eccentric owner’s behest, trying to get a viable quarterback in what used to be Peyton’s Place.

The Patriots possess their own question marks about whether they have a franchise quarterback. Mac was under 200 yards passing again (20 of 30 for 147 yards). But he did register his first turnover-free game all season.

The offense must make some strides because not every opponent will just gift the ball to the Patriots with poor decisions and poor execution. Not every game the Patriots win can be offense optional like the last two weeks.

“Whatever it is we need to just nail that down and find out the issues,” said Mac Jones. “There’s problems, obviously, clearly, and we just want to fix anything with a solution. I feel like we’ve done a good job of that, but we really need to pick that up to beat some really good teams coming up.”

The bye week is coming at a perfect time for the Patriots. They’re back above .500 and feeling good.

It’s also coming at a perfect time for members of the football-following public that love offense.

Now, excuse me while I rest my eyes and dream of those Brady-Manning matchups.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.