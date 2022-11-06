It wasn’t a weekend of postseason upsets, but 14th seed Bishop Feehan rode a strong run game to victory

The Shamrocks, seeded 14th in the Division 2 bracket, didn’t just pull off the upset at No. 3 Peabody. Only five teams statewide scored more points than Feehan, which stunned the Tanners, 49-28, on the strength of 427 yards rushing and seven touchdowns combined between running back Nick Yanchuk and fullback Dante Bruschi .

Only six lower seeds out of 64 emerged from the opening weekend of the MIAA postseason with a win, none ranked lower than Bishop Feehan.

Through one week of the MIAA playoffs, there are still 11 teams riding on the Globe's Undefeated Bus.

Both seniors, Yanchuk amassed 313 yards and four scores while Bruschi contributed 114 yards and three touchdowns, as the Shamrocks never trailed, and held a lead from the second quarter on.

For their part, the duo downplayed the significance of being seeded so low — “Once you go into the playoffs, you’re 0-0,” noted Dante, the son of Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi, who is Feehan’s defensive coordinator. But he acknowledged that the Shamrocks (5-3) had developed some momentum since an 0-3 start in which they scored only 23 points.

“We don’t really pay attention to what people think about us,” Yanchuk said. “We know who we are, what we are, how we play. It’s fun to go out there on Friday night and show them.”

This was the same Peabody team (8-1) that had delivered one of the more notable results of the regular season when it defeated Marblehead in Week 4, 40-7, halting the state’s longest win streak at 23 games.

Yanchuk scored touchdowns from 30, 5, 35 and, 74 yards, before Bruschi scored on three straight drives, running it in from 2, 4, and 2 yards to help the Shamrocks ice the game.

“I don’t really consider myself a running back, I consider myself a fullback who runs the ball,” Bruschi said.

Feehan was in a unique situation entering the postseason after being idle during Week 8. Following the departure of Austin Prep from the Catholic Central League to the NEPSAC, the Shamrocks were left without an opponent for the final week of the regular season.

Coach Bryan Pinabell sought out potential opponents as a replacement for AP, including out-of-state options. Ultimately, Feehan was left to make the most of the situation by getting back to basics during a week that culminated with an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday.

“To have Week 8 off really helped us focus on us, getting our conditioning levels a little bit, getting in the film room,” Pinabell said. “We did some self-scouting. The way I look at it, it was a very positive thing for us.”

The rest clearly benefited Yanchuk and Bruschi, both of whom were fresh and eager to credit the offensive line. The Shamrocks boast a senior-laden group consisting of four three-year starters, including 6-foot-3-inch, 255-pound Case Mankins (son of former Patriots great Logan Mankins) at left tackle, Tristen Upton (5-11, 255) at left guard, Sean Finucane (6-1, 280) at center, Jake Gosselin (6-0, 235) at right guard, and Eddie Cinelli (6-3, 275) at right tackle.

“The big boys up front, they clear the holes and open it up,” Yanchuk said. “I just get the ball, read it, and run.”

Yanchuk has rushed for 1,321 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, totals made even more impressive by the fact that he’s missed two games because of injury.

Last year, Yanchuk missed all but two games with a torn posterior cruciate ligament, and was inactive for the Shamrocks’ first-round exit to Reading. Guess who is up next: Reading. The mighty Rockets, led by senior James Murphy, were one of the only teams to outscore the Shamrocks over the first weekend of the playoffs, outlasting Leominster in a 51-44 slugfest.

“He’s got a weapon for an arm. He’s a great player,” Bruschi said of Murphy, who recently committed to play collegiately at Brown. “Our defense is going to have to be on lockdown, it’s going to be a huge week of preparation for us.”

Might last year’s 25-23 setback do the Shamrocks any favors for the rematch?

“Looking on last year’s game could help us scheme-wise,” Bruschi said. “But there’s also that fire since we lost.”

A healthy Nick Franchuk has produced 1,321 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns in six games for Bishop Feehan. MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronic

Extra points

▪ Fairhaven sophomore Justin Marques rushed for touchdowns of 13 yards and 1 yard in the 12-seed’s first-round ouster, setting the school record at 22 touchdowns in a season for the Blue Devils (7-2) … Bedford senior Eric Miles extended his school records with four touchdowns in a 36-6 win over Worcester North to reach 34 scores and 202 points on the season … Billerica senior J.T. Green went over 1,000 rushing yards, in addition to his 1,757 passing yards, during a 42-14 win over Westford in Division 3 first-round action … Everett first-year corner David DeSouza recorded two interceptions, including a pick-6, to lift the Crimson Tide in a 33-14 win at Taunton.

Quarterfinals to watch

Thursday, No. 5 Xaverian at No. 4 Springfield Central, 6 p.m. — Xaverian battled an athletic Catholic Memorial squad down to the wire two weeks ago and will try to draw on that experience against prolific quarterback William Watson and the defending D1 champion Golden Eagles.

Friday, No. 8 Mansfield at No. 1 Milford, 6 p.m. — In the old sectional format, the road to a Division 2 South title typically went through Mansfield. Now the top-seeded Scarlet Hawks have to get past their Hockomock League rival, but they get to play host in the quarterfinals.

Friday, No. 8 Marblehead at No. 1 Milton, 6 p.m. — The top-seeded Wildcats look to keep their run going against the defending Division 3 state champion Magicians.

Friday, No. 7 Billerica at No. 2 North Attleborough, 6:30 p.m. — In another great D3 matchup, undefeated Billerica travels south to face a battle-tested team from the Hockomock League ooking to return to Gillette.

Friday, No. 7 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Andover, 7 p.m. — The Golden Warriors (9-0) are having a storybook season with their first win over Central Catholic and first MVC Large title since 2012. Now they’ll look to take down a powerful Prep program to reach the state semifinals.

Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.