Jonathan Jones changed the game with a blocked punt, then sealed Patriots’ win over Colts with a pick-6

Call him the Man of Steal as his heroics helped seize the momentum and crush the Colts’ collective spirit.

New England’s resident speed demon soared in off the edge and blocked Matt Haack’s punt in the second quarter, breathing some life into a sleepy stadium with the signature play of the Patriots’ 26-3 smothering of the Colts.

After Jones’s block lifted his team — and woke the fans — Matthew Slater raced over, grabbed Jones and lifted him up as they hollered with delight.

“We’ve been through so much together — seven years — he’s been a great mentor,’’ Jones said, reliving the celebration. “He’s one of those guys that week in and week out, I’ve been able to depend on since I’ve been here. So, we were just enjoying the moment.’’

Slater, the club’s longtime special teams captain, beamed as he talked about Jones and the units’ contributions on the day.

“I appreciate a gun like Jon, who was playing so much on defense and selflessly to really come out there and play the kicking game,’’ he said. “We asked him to do a lot in the kicking game and he is just a selfless player. And I’ve been with John for a long time now. I’ve seen him grow as a young man, seen his family grow and just proud of him. He is like a little brother of mine.’’

The block punt was sweet vindication for some.

The Colts blocked a punt in last year’s matchup in Indianapolis that set the tone for the game, similar to how Jones’s turned out Sunday.

“We had that dialed up on punt, to go after him pretty early. I don’t know if it was revenge for last year, but it’s kind of on our radar to go after him on special teams,’’ said Jones.

It was just the start of a huge day for Jones, who later picked up his first career pick-6 to seal the victory that pushed the Patriots over .500 (5-4) for the first time this season.

Jones, who was called “one of our best players,’’ by Bill chick, is the first NFL player to have a blocked punt and have an interception returned for a touchdown in the same game since, coincidentally enough, former Patriot Patrick Chung, who did it against the Dolphins in 2010.

“It was career day for him, and it couldn’t have happened to a better person. Jon is just such a selfless team player and does so much to help this football team win,’’ said Slater. “As a starter playing in the kicking game, it tells you a lot about a guy, so to come out and really turn the game with a blocked punt was just great execution on this game and then to put the nail on the coffin with the pick-6.”

Sack machines

Mac Jones was rattling off exploits of his defensive teammates when he shrugged and said, “[there were] sacks everywhere.’’

There sure were.

The Patriots tied a franchise record with nine sacks of young Sam Ehlinger and though it may have seemed like Matthew Judon had all of them, he just had a third of them, boosting his season total to 11½.

Josh Uche matched Judon, while Ja’Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan had one each, and Jahlani Tavai and Deatrich Wise Jr. split one.

Judon said it was another example of pressure and coverage combining to make life miserable for the Colts.

“I believe the secondary covered their butts off today,’’ said Judon, who is the first player in the Belichick Era to have back-to-back double-digit sack seasons.

The front seven had a field day, exposing gaps in Indianapolis’s hapless offensive line with stunts and games, allowing free runners to constantly fold the pocket and Ehlinger.

Pressure on early downs led to lost yardage and the Colts were constantly playing from behind the sticks.

“Any time you have a good pass rush, you have good coverage. Any time you have good coverage, you’ll have a good pass rush,’’ said Belichick. “Some of those sacks looked like coverage sacks, where there was nobody to throw to. Some of them were great rush sacks where they didn’t have time to execute the passing game. But good team defense is really what it’s about.’’

This was the second time in franchise history that the Patriots have had two players with a hat trick of sacks in game. Don Blackmon and Andre Tippett recorded three each in a 1985 game against the Packers.

Holes along the line

The Patriots’ offensive line, missing starters David Andrews and Marcus Cannon, had its share of struggles against a rugged and deep Indianapolis front.

Mac Jones didn’t have a lot of time to scan and running lanes were hard to find. When there was some daylight, it closed quickly.

Jones completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards. He was sacked four times and absorbed seven hits.

Rhamondre Stevenson did grind out 60 yards on 15 carries, but the other ball carriers combined for just 10 yards on 13 carries.

“They have a good defense. The front’s tough. They gave us some problems. So, collectively, as a team, we had some trouble for sure. Some negative runs, and there was some pressure,’’ said Belichick.

Yodny Cajuste got the start at right tackle — his first of the season — and James Ferentz filled in at center for Andrews.

For the second straight week, Isaiah Wynn replaced Cole Strange at left guard and they rotated throughout with Wynn getting the bulk of the snaps.

Pitching a shutout

How dominant was the Patriots defense? The Colts were 0 for 14 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down. They had just 121 total yards. “Unacceptable offense,’’ said Ehlinger … Stevenson’s 3-yard touchdown catch was the first of his career … The Patriots have 571 wins since 1960. Only the Steelers and Cowboys (579 each) have more … The game time temperature of 75 degrees was the warmest November game of Belichick Era. We’ll take more of those, please.





