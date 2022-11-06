Like the Celtics and Yankees before them, the Astros know that winning makes them special

When Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez joined the Astros at the trade deadline this season, they were told to be prepared.

The 2017 sign-stealing scandal will forever stain the members of that team and seemingly by rote any player who wears an Astros uniform, at least until Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are either retired or playing elsewhere.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have never sought your understanding and they’re grown accustomed to your contempt.

Vázquez, the former Red Sox catcher, started a game in Cleveland a few days later and was booed when he was introduced. So was Mancini, a perpetually friendly first baseman who overcame colon cancer in 2020 to continue his career.

Advertisement

That’s life as an Astro.

It also helps explain, at least in part, why the team that only gets cheered at its own ballpark won the World Series.

“This team is close and they play for each other,” Vázquez said Saturday amidst the on-field tumult following a 4-1 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies that gave the Astros a championship in six games.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“These guys faced a lot and it made them stronger. It’s a special group. They’re mentally strong.”

Manager Dusty Baker, who was hired to manage the Astros in 2020 after the scandal broke, saw the same thing.

“That’s what motivated them, the boos and the jeers that we got all over the country,” he said. “It bothered these guys, but it also motivated them at the same time. And it wasn’t an us-against-the-world thing. It was more of a come-together-even-closer type of thing.”

It’s also a different group than the 2017 team whose title was exposed as fraudulent two years later. Altuve, Bregman, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel are the only position players still on the roster.

The Astros lost a seven-game series against the Nationals in 2019 and fell in six games against the Braves last season. Beating the Phillies was validation. It won’t lessen the abuse from opposing fans next season, but it will remove the idea that the Astros had to know what was coming to succeed.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot about this one that is special,” said Bregman, who didn’t offer any reason for that and really didn’t need to.

The Astros are now a team that wins by preventing runs as much as scoring them. The Phillies hit five home runs off Lance McCullers in a 7-0 victory in Game 3 that put them up 2-1 in the Series.

They scored only three more runs, hitting .101 (9 for 89) with 38 strikeouts in the final three games. Houston’s deep pitching staff suffocated Philadelphia’s long-ball offense.

Bryce Harper, the star of the National League Championship Series, drove in two runs in the Series and had only four hits.

“The preparation here is incredible,” Vázquez said. “There’s a plan for everything. We had the right guys in the right spots.”

The Astros have played in four of the last six World Series, winning twice. They have the most victories, the lowest earned run average, and most runs scored in the American League in that time.

They’ve done all that without going beyond a payroll of $220 million for any one season.

For all the talk of the Dodgers now being a model franchise, their only recent championship was at the neutral-site World Series of 2020. The Astros had to take two of three in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Houston’s ability to work the international market for pitchers has fueled this run, along with the courage to let players such as Carlos Correa and George Springer leave as free agents knowing outfielder Chas McCormick and shortstop Jeremy Peña were on the way.

“I’d say that’s the culture we built here in the organization,” Peña said. “It doesn’t matter what level; we expect to develop you and at the same time we’re going to win games.”

The Astros also showed the value of astute scouting, getting power-hitting outfielder and DH Yordan Alvarez from the Dodgers in 2016 for reliever Josh Fields.

Alvarez’s three-run moonshot in the sixth inning of Game 6 was the difference in the game.

The Astros have business to conduct this winter. Justin Verlander, who is favored to win his third Cy Young, has the right to opt out of his contract. Gurriel, at 38, is a free agent after seven productive seasons.

Baker believes owner Jim Crane and GM James Click will keep this unusual dynasty going.

“When I talk to Jim, he expects to win. He doesn’t want to go from first to worst in a two- or three-year period. He wants this feeling and I like this feeling a lot,” Baker said.

“When I was a kid, I hated the Celtics because they won too much. They beat the Lakers all the time. And I didn’t like the Yankees because they won too much. They beat the Dodgers all the time.

Advertisement

“But then when I got to be a player and a manager, I was yearning to be just like the Celtics and the Yankees. They were beating the teams.”

So keep booing the Astros. It works for them.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.