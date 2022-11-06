Lions break their slump, while Aaron Rodgers, Packers look lost as ever

Detroit tried to seal the victory late in the fourth when coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 43. Jared Goff’s pass was incomplete.

The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when Rodgers, their four-time NFL MVP, was a first-year starter.

Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the host Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.

Rodgers failed to take advantage. He did convert a fourth-and-2 with an off-balance lob to Samori Toure, who fumbled out of bounds at the Detroit 17.

Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, threw four straight incomplete passes to end a lousy game overall. He was 23 of 42 for 291 yards with a TD and had three interceptions for the fifth time in his career.

Goff was 14 of 26 for 137 yards with touchdown passes to Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell, a pair of tight ends that took advantage of an increased role after Detroit dealt standout tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota.

Campbell desperately needed the win. The gambling coach made some calls that worked out and some that didn’t.

He went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Packers 7 on the opening possession and turned it over on downs after Goff was hit as he tried to complete a pass.

Rodgers threw interceptions in the end zone on his first two possessions. Kerby Joseph picked off the first one on a deflected pass and Aidan Hutchinson intercepted the next on a fourth-down pass toward left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Campbell made a call on Green Bay’s next possession that panned out, winning a challenge that overturned a Green Bay catch on fourth down.

Detroit took advantage, breaking a scoreless tie with Goff’s 1-yard touchdown pass to an elevated Zylstra early in the second quarter. Jamaal Williams ran for a 2-point conversion after a running-into-the-kicker penalty.

Goff threw an interception early in the third quarter and Rodgers gave it back two snaps later, getting picked off at the Lions 3 by Joseph again.

Rodgers responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, but his 2-point conversion pass to him was broken up by Jeff Okudah, allowing the Lions to lead, 8-6.

Goff gave Detroit a nine-point lead with his second touchdown pass, a 3-yard throw to rookie tight end James Mitchell.

Green Bay stalled at the Lions 7 on the ensuing drive and had to settle for Mason Crosby’s 25-yard field goal that cut its deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter.

Bengals 42, Panthers 21 — Joe Mixon turned in his best effort of the season, rushing for 153 yards and scoring a franchise-record five touchdowns as Cincinnati (5-4) built a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised past visiting Carolina (2-7). Mixon, who came into the game with three TDs all year, scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Burrow, who finished 22 for 28 for 206 yards before taking a seat in favor of backup Brandon Allen late in the third quarter. Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half, chasing him in favor of Baker Mayfield to start the second. Mixon became the first NFL player with 150-plus yards and four or more touchdowns from scrimmage in the first half of a game since Shaun Alexander in 2002.

Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 — Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Jacksonville (3-6) rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Las Vegas (2-6), which was held scoreless in the second half. The Raiders scored on four of their first five possessions and led, 20-7, just before halftime. Davante Adams was unstoppable, catching nine passes for 146 yards and two scores in the first 30 minutes. But Jacksonville eventually stiffened against the five-time Pro Bowler, who had zero yards after the break. The victory ended a five-game skid for Jacksonville, which had been 0-6 in one-score games before Sunday. Etienne finished with 109 yards for his third consecutive 100-yard game. Trevor Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence also scrambled for 53 yards and was charged with a fumble.

Chargers 20, Falcons 17 — Rookie Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending 37-yard field goal three days after being signed as a free agent to lift Los Angeles (5-3) in Atlanta (4-5). Dicker also made a 31-yarder with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The Chargers survived a bizarre fumble by Austin Ekeler — who earlier had a touchdown catch overturned on review — with 34 seconds remaining; it was recovered by Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who himself fumbled to Chargers left guard Matt Fieler while returning the ball. Justin Herbert’s 22-yard pass to Joshua Palmer set up Dicker’s kick as time expired. Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns after missing four games following knee surgery. Rookie Tyler Allgeier set a career high with 99 yards as the Falcons ran for 201.

Vikings 20, Commanders 17 — In Landover, Md., Kirk Cousins rebounded from an interception at the end of the first half and popped back up after one of several big hits to finish 20 of 40 for 265 yards with TD passes to Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (7-1) beating Washington (4-5) in his first game back against his former team. Cousins led three fourth-quarter scoring drives to get the Vikings off to their best start since 2009. Minnesota pulled out this win thanks to Cousins’ two touchdown passes, Harrison Smith’s interception of Taylor Heinicke, and a go-ahead 28-yard field goal by Greg Joseph with 12 seconds left. Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and was 14 of 27 for 139 yards, but could not lead another game-winning scoring drive and the Commanders’ win streak stopped at three.

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 — Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores, and NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) won its fourth straight. Arizona (3-6), meanwhile, lost the first of a three-game stretch against division opponents. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown, but Seattle scored the next 14 points, taking the lead for good late in the third quarter on Smith’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett. Walker — a second-round pick out of Michigan State — is averaging more than 100 yards on the ground over the past five games. Seattle sacked Kyler Murray four times, including two by Uchenna Nwosu, and held the Cardinals to 262 total yards.