Mitchell Miller’s agent releases statement after Bruins’ controversial signing

As the Bruins continue to take plenty of flak from the hockey community over their signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller, the 2020 draft pick of the Coyotes whose rights were renounced after the revelation of years of abuse of a developmentally disabled classmate, Miller’s agent released a statement about his client Sunday.

Eustace King, cofounder of O2K Sports Management, explained his agency’s decision to represent Miller, citing “months of research, deliberation, introspection within our organization, and conversations with outside advisors” before taking him on.

“As one of the very few Black NHL agents in the league, a member of the NHL’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and as a Black man who has spent his entire life in hockey, I understand the gravity of the situation and respect the fierce emotions and reactions to the initial reporting and commentary around Mr. Miller’s past behavior,” King wrote on social media.