Needham girls’ soccer gets the ball rolling with first postseason win for coach Kayla Steeves

Now she is in her first season as head coach at her alma mater, Needham, trying to bring that championship pedigree to the Rockets.

NEEDHAM — A year ago, Kayla Steeves was an assistant on Dave Wainwright’s staff in Natick’s march to the Division 1 girls’ soccer title.

Needham, the 11th seed in the Division 1 bracket, took the first step Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 first-round victory over Bay State Conference rival Weymouth, the No. 22 seed.

“We have 10 seniors on this team and I am just so excited to extend this season as long as possible for them,” Steeves said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen in today’s game, I’m just happy that we showed up and gave it our all.”

Sophomore Gianna Moreschi broke a scoreless tie in the 21st minute, knocking home a sot off of a deflection from Mina Brown inside the 6-yard box.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Moreschi said. “Coach Kayla always tells me to be there for the rebound and it definitely paid off for that goal.”

The Rockets (14-3-2) added a pair of insurance goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Senior captain Caroline Hood converted a shot 20 yards out in the 43rd minute and senior Sam Scully added another goal less than six minutes later.

“Getting that (first) goal really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Moreschi said. “Not just for me but for everyone.”

Now Needham awaits the winner of Monday’s Natick/Wachusett matchup.

“I just always tell the girls to expect the unexpected,” Steeves said. “Anyone can win on a given day and the tournament is so unpredictable . . . I’m excited for the game, it’s going to be a good one.”