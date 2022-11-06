Live updates: With the Colts looking beatable, can the Patriots find some momentum?

We’ll have all the answers right here; keep it locked in for pregame notes and analysis, in-game updates, and postgame highlights from the press conferences.

This afternoon, it’s the Patriots and Colts, set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. Can New England climb over .500 heading into the bye week? Will Mac Jones continue to solidify his spot as the starting quarterback? Or will youngster Sam Ehlinger surprise, and lead the Colts to victory?

Patriots-Colts by the numbers — 12:25 p.m.

A few numbers to look out for this afternoon, most of which are courtesy of the Patriots’ PR staff:

• If safety Devin McCourty picks off Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger twice, he’d become the first Patriots player to record back-to-back games with at least two interceptions since Mike Haynes in 1976. Haynes had two interceptions at Baltimore on Nov. 14, 1976, followed by three interceptions at the New York Jets on Nov. 21, 1976.

• With three field goals this afternoon, kicker Nick Folk (who has 91 field goals while with New England) would move past Tony Franklin (93) into fifth place on New England’s all-time field goal list.

• Cornerback Jalen Mills needs one more interception this season to match his career high of three interceptions in 2017 with Philadelphia.

• Linebacker Matthew Judon is tied for the league-lead with 8.5 sacks. If he reaches 10 sacks today, he would become the fourth Patriots player with back-to-back 10-plus sack seasons, joining Garin Veris (10 in 1985 and 11 in 1986), Andre Tippett (18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2 in 1985) and Tony McGee (12 in 1977, 11 1/2 in 1978 and 10 1/2 in 1979).

• Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has averaged 6.0 yards per carry in two games so far in 2022 with a 6.1 average (12-73) vs. Baltimore (9/25) and a 6.4 average (25-161) vs. Detroit (10/9). The last Patriots player to have three games averaging 6.0-yards per carry in a single season was Dion Lewis in 2017.

The forecast for today’s game calls for temperates in the low 70s with a slight chance of clouds. All in all, it’s warm for this time of the season; we’ll see who handles the temperatures better.

For New England, it could be the first game of the season where it’s in the 70s for kickoff. Through the first eight games, the Patriots are 1-1 when the temps are 80 or above at kickoff, 1-2 when it’s been in the 60s, and 2-1 when it’s been in the 50s.

Care to bet on Patriots-Colts? — 12:05 p.m.

According to Odds Shark, the Patriots are a 5.5-point favorite, and the total is 40.5.

In addition, it’s worth noting:

• New England is 4-1 against the spread in its last five.

• The total has gone over in four of New England’s last six games.

• The total has gone over in eight of New England’s last nine at home.

• The Patriots are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games vs. Indy.

Per Draft Kings, New England is also a 5.5-point favorite.

From Bet Online: The Patriots are now 60-1 to win the Super Bowl (that’s improved from 75-1 the week before), 33-1 to win the AFC, and 20-1 to win the AFC East.

A few individual odds that improved over the last week:

• Defensive Player of the Year: Matt Judon went from 50/1 to 33/1.

• Coach of the Year: Bill Belichick goes from 100/1 to 50/1.

• Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jack Jones went from 18/1 to 16/1.

Inactives analysis — 11:58 a.m.

The Patriots have released their inactives:

David Andrews (concussion) and DeVante Parker (knee) were ruled out over the weekend. That’ll mean more of an emphasis on the second level of protection for Mac Jones; I’d expect James Ferentz to take over for Andrews again at center. Meanwhile, Marcus Cannon was also placed on IR this week, which means Isaiah Wynn or Yodny Cajuste will handle the bulk of the responsibilities at right tackle. (New England really can’t afford another injury at the tackle spot; the depth their is slim as it is.)

I’m going to be interested to see how much, if at all, the absence of Andrews and Cannon will impact Indy’s defensive game plan. I’d expect the Colts to try and put more heat on Jones off the edge or up the middle.

With Parker out, that’ll potentially mean more work for the back end of the depth chart at receiver. Maybe more work for the likes of Kendrick Bourne or Nelson Agholor?

Here are the rest of New England’s inactives:

Running back Damien Harris (illness) is also out; he was out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and was limited on Friday. Given his absence and the recent issues of the Indy run defense, this sets up to be a big week for Rhamondre Stevenson.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) will miss another game because of knee issues. The continued absence of Barmore, who hasn’t placed since mid-October, will put more on the shoulders of other interior linemen, including Lawrence Guy and Devin Godchaux.

Defensive tackle Sam Roberts, free safety Joshuah Bledsoe, running back Kevin Harris, and cornerback Shaun Wade are all healthy scratches. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a week where New England’s injury report was so long — the Patriots came into this one with seven guys who were questionable — and they had so many healthy scratches.

Among the notable actives for New England include safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerback Jack Jones (illness), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) and defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr. (ankle), all of whom were listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

Today’s inactives — 11:35 a.m.

Meet the stripes — 11:20 a.m.

Clay Martin will officiate today’s Patriots-Colts game. Martin is in fifth year as an NFL referee, and has worked a handful of New England games over the course of his career, with the last one coming on Dec. 29, 2019.

Look for a possibly flag-filled afternoon; his crew averages 13.63 penalties per game, the second-highest per game average in the league, according to NFLPenalties.com

Survey says ... — 11:10 a.m.

