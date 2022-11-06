Reeling Raiders get it half right, but offense still comes up short

Derek Carr and Davante Adams struggled to connect after halftime, and the Raiders (2-6) were shut out in the second half in a 27-20 loss at Jacksonville (3-6). It was Las Vegas’ third loss in four games and followed a shutout at New Orleans and a week of regrouping in Bradenton, Fla.

The Raiders lost for the third time this season after being up at least 17 points, a troubling trend that has them alone at the bottom of the AFC West.

“Guys fought, but we got to learn how to play a full four-quarter game,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “We have played stretches in each game mostly where we play good football, but that’s not enough to win in this league.”

The Raiders vowed to play better than last week’s 24-0 debacle at the Saints. And for the first 30 minutes, they mostly dominated Jacksonville.

Carr and Adams were key contributors. Carr completed 16 of 21 passes for 223 yards, with two touchdowns to Adams. Adams caught nine passes for 146 yards while lining up all over the field and repeatedly beating single coverage.

But Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell got some help in the second half and locked down Adams, who had one catch for no gain after the break.

“We certainly had chances in the second half to complete balls to him and anybody else,” McDaniels said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t have opportunities there. They didn’t like double him to the point where we couldn’t throw the ball to him.”

The Raiders’ final five drives ended in three punts, a turnover on downs, and a fumble. The lull helped Jacksonville record its second-biggest comeback in franchise history.

“There is a lot I want to say, but if I’m honest, I don’t need to say it here,” Carr said. “There are things that will be said. There will be things that need to be addressed and all these things. But I think as whole, the urgency part of it, after 30 minutes of football, we have to learn that the game is not over.

“I feel like I’ve been in this situation a lot where new coaches or this or that and you have to teach the new guys like this is how we do it and this is the mentality. That gets tiring, but at the same time, it’s my job. There is some of that. I’ll say that right now for those things. But there are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”

Added McDaniels: “It’s not good enough, you know what I mean? I know that. So we got to coach better in those situations. We got to avoid feeling like the situation is OK. I don’t sense that our team relaxes when we have that situation, but obviously that might be the wrong thing.”

McDaniels was quick to point to all the good football the Raiders have played while building double-digit leads. But he added they have to do more and be more consistent from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

“Sometimes lessons are learned the hard way and obviously we’ve had to swallow some difficult ones this year,” he said. “But I have a lot of confidence and faith in the way that these guys will respond. They always do.”

Well, that’s a new one

Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, Washington coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”

That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.

Talk about the nutty play buzzed in the visiting locker room afterward, and the Vikings could laugh and joke about it because they came back to win, their sixth consecutive victory improving them to 7-1. But that didn’t make it any less weird to those on either side who were a part of it.

“It was pretty wacky,” safety Harrison Smith said. “I was kind of surprised the ball was coming that way. Kind of knew Cam was kind of waiting on it.”

Bynum, Smith, and cornerback Patrick Peterson were all there, and that throw turns into an interception probably 99 times out of a 100.

“I saw a punt return interception coming,” Bynum said. “I almost had to fair catch it because it was in the air that long.”

Problem is, back judge Steve Patrick stumbled and effectively set a pick for Samuel.

“He ran right into you!” Peterson said to Bynum afterward. “We just had a little bump in the road — a speed bump.”

Across the bowels of FedEx Field, Heinicke joked: “Definitely need to give a game ball to that ref for knocking down that safety.”

Bynum was steaming but accepted Patrick’s apology for getting in the way. From the sideline, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell wasn’t too happy, either, but he understood sometimes these things happen.

“As the coach of the team it happens to, it’s very hard to react to in the moment, especially when I felt like that had a good chance to be an interception going back the other way,” O’Connell said. “And then for not only it to happen that way but then also go from an interception to a touchdown was unfortunate.”

“I want to assure you that all officials are working to not be contacted by the players,” NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said. “There are times where they can make adjustments, and they normally do. They are all working and trying to avoid contact as best they can. It’s just one of those unfortunate things out on the football field, occasionally officials do contact players.”

The play from start to finish rendered Peterson, a 12-year veteran, “speechless.”

“We’ve never seen that happen before,” Peterson said. “Hat off to the receiver keeping his focus on the ball to get a touchdown. Unfortunately they did not win the game. Fortunately, we won the game.”

Brotherly affair

⋅ There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown against Green Bay. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed: His brother, Brandon Zylstra. Both were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad this week and played together for the first time in their lives.

Shane, a 25-year-old in his second pro season out of Minnesota State, caught a 1-yard pass from Jared Goff with 20 seconds left in the first half. Brandon had one kick return for 19 yards. The 29-year-old wide receiver is with his third NFL team and has also played in the Canadian Football League.

The Zylstras are the sixth brothers to play in the same game for Detroit and the first to do it both on the offensive side of the ball.