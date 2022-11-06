Russell Henley coasts to PGA win, ties tournament record in Mexico

He responded with three straight birdies, and no one got closer than four shots the rest of the way.

Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into the final round at El Camaleon, had the lead reduced to three when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth hole at Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that’s about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under-par 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago.

Advertisement

The previous five times Henley had at least a share of the 54-hole lead, he failed to convert the victory. The most recent was the Sony Open in January, when Hideki Matsuyama made up a two-shot deficit and beat him in a playoff.

“I just tried to learn from my past and my screw-ups,” Henley said with a smile. “All those events I didn’t close out, they hurt. You never know if you’ll win another. To come down 18 with a four-shot lead was really cool.”

Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week.

Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda.

Scheffler lost the No. 1 ranking he had held since March when Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup two weeks ago. Scheffler closed with a 62 at Mayakoba, leaving him a good chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week at the Houston Open.

Advertisement

McIlroy is not playing again until the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Power shot a 68, and his tie for third with Scheffler, Joel Dahmen, Troy Merritt, and Will Gordon put the Irishman atop the FedEx Cup standings and moved him to No. 29 in the world, his highest ranking ever.

Henley moved to No. 33 in the world and is assured of returning to the Masters. Last time, he didn’t secure a spot at Augusta National until moving into the top 50 a week before the Masters.

Henley lost three-shot leads at the Wyndham Championship in 2021 and the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in 2020. The other times he was either tied or led by one or two shots, which is not much of a lead on the PGA Tour.

This was a six-shot margin, and it’s rare for someone not to win from there. That didn’t make it any easier.

“It’s tough. I don’t sleep well on a lead. I need a lot more practice,” Henley said. “I have no idea how Tiger did this 80-some times. It’s tough for me just to kind of calm down. You definitely don’t feel the same as when you’re practicing at home, but that’s the fun of it. That’s why we play.

“We want to see what we’re made of out here and get tested under pressure.”

The victory also sends Henley to Kapalua in January for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first elevated event in a new year of big purses.

Advertisement

LPGA — Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan’s Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.

Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67 at Shiga, Japan.

Dryburgh, who also carded a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club.

Japanese Momoko Ueda, who led after the second and third rounds, finished eight shots behind after a 74. Ueda had won the event twice.

Dryburgh started the final round a shot behind Ueda and made the first of her seven birdies at No. 4 with a 20-foot putt. She added another at No. 7 and took the lead at the turn when Ueda bogeyed No. 9. At No. 11, Ueda made a double bogey while Dryburgh notched another birdie.

The 29-year-old Dryburgh finished with four birdies in her last six holes, including at the 18th, for a bogey-free day.

Dryburgh had a premonition about winning this week, and it happened.

“I was in Korea last week with friends and I said to them: ‘I’ll mention you in my speech’,” she said. “Just as a joke. It’s overwhelming to be honest. This is a dream of mine for a long time.”

Dryburgh is the first Scot to win on the LPGA tour since Catriona Matthew in 2011 at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

Advertisement

Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old from Thailand who has climbed to No. 1 in the LPGA rankings, finished with a 67 and was 10 shots back of Dryburgh.

Champions — Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Fla., leaving the 65-year-old German one win away from matching the career record.

Langer started the final round with a one-shot lead, was caught briefly by Paul Goydos and then pulled away from the younger crowd, which for him means just about everyone.

The two-time Masters champion, who broke his age by two shots on Saturday when he took the lead, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club to shoot his age for the seventh time.

He made par for a 66, six shots clear of Goydos (71) and Thongchai Jaidee (67).

Langer now has 44 career victories on the 50-and-older circuit, one away from matching the record Hale Irwin set from 1995 to 2007. Irwin won his last title at age 61.

Langer has been reminded for the last several years of Irwin’s record 45 wins.

“I’m getting closer and closer,” Langer said. “I’m also getting older and older, so the clock is ticking and I might have another two or three years where I could win. But I’m already the oldest and I broke that record again this week.”

Advertisement

Langer, who earlier this year won the Chubb Classic in Florida, now has 11 victories since turning 60. He has won at least once in the 16 years on the senior circuit.

Langer, who finished at 17-under 199, moved to No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup, but without a chance to win the title for the seventh time.

Steven Alker, a four-time winner this year, tied for sixth and maintained a big lead in the Schwab Cup. It will be decided next week in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, which effectively is a two-man race.

Padraig Harrington, who had to cope with a pulled muscle in his neck on Sunday, shot 67 and finished fourth to at least have a chance.

Points count double in the three postseason events. Alker leads by 617,980 points over Harrington, and the winner next week gets 880,000 points.

The leading 36 players advance to Phoenix. Kevin Sutherland played his way in with a 66-68 weekend to finish fifth, moving up 11 spots to No. 26. John Huston, despite a double bogey on the 17th hole, shot 71 to tie for eight and move up six spots to finish at No. 36.