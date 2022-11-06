Stephon Gilmore’s return to Gillette Stadium wasn’t the homecoming he envisioned

But Gilmore’s return Sunday wasn’t the homecoming he envisioned. The Colts got blown out, 26-3, to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. Gilmore had four tackles, but no impact plays. The Colts’ defense held up admirably for most of the day, but the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

Not that the trade is on the top of your mind, the reporter said. Gilmore smiled, winked, and walked out to the field.

FOXBOROUGH — Stephon Gilmore had an extra bounce in his step as he walked out to the Gillette Stadium field for warm-ups. He stopped to chat with a Boston reporter he recognized, and mentioned that Sunday’s game was a little more than a year after the Patriots traded him to Carolina.

“Just didn’t get it done,” Gilmore said in the visitors’ locker room. “[The Patriots are] well coached, they got good talent, they wait on you to make mistakes, and they did that today.”

Sunday’s game was Gilmore’s second matchup against the Patriots since they traded him last October. Last year, Gilmore intercepted Mac Jones in the Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Panthers.

But Sunday’s game was Gilmore’s first trip back to Foxborough since the trade, which came after Gilmore and the team spent months squabbling over his quadriceps injury. The Patriots got just a sixth-round pick for Gilmore, who made the Pro Bowl three times in four seasons with the Patriots, and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore said he enjoyed catching up with former teammates, coaches and staff members, but said he didn’t get a chance to connect with Bill Belichick.

“I had great years here — won a Super Bowl, Pro Bowls,” Gilmore said. “Feels like I was just here, but it’s part of the league. You’ve got to move on.”

After the game, Gilmore said he gave his jersey to Jonathan Jones and received Matthew Judon’s jersey. Gilmore said he was proud of Jones, who has started eight games this year and is playing a career-high in snaps (76 percent entering Sunday). Jones had a pick-6 and a blocked punt against the Colts.

“That’s my guy. I’m real proud of him,” Gilmore said. “J. Jones has always been a great player.”

No answers

In the past two weeks, the Colts benched their starting quarterback and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. But the result Sunday was their worst offensive performance of the year, as the Colts mustered just 3 points and 121 total yards, while quarterback Sam Ehlinger, making his second career start, was sacked nine times.

Coach Frank Reich said he’s not considering another switch at quarterback … but he said the same thing two weeks ago before benching Matt Ryan.

Ryan has a shoulder injury, but the Colts also have veteran Nick Foles.

“Everything gets evaluated, but to say would we look at anyone else, I can’t say that right now,” Reich said. “It’s hard for me to look at anybody else right now. I just felt like I’ve got to do a better job.”

Reich, now 40-33-1 in five seasons with the Colts, looked like a man without any answers after Sunday’s loss. With the quarterback and offensive coordinator already having been replaced, Reich could be the next to go.

“You know, I certainly did not anticipate today,” Reich said. “We had higher expectations than where we’re at right now. I don’t want to stand up here and say, ‘We can still do it.’ I’m not too worried about that right now. I’m worried about doing my job better, which means trying to get this team ready.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.