The wave of South sectional titles continues for Wellesley girls’ swimming & diving team

“We definitely try to, at the beginning of the meet, be strong,” Wellesley coach Doug Curtin said. “It just is infectious to have a bunch of good races . . . Everybody sees that and gets excited.”

The Raiders dominated Sunday’s MIAA South sectional at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, finishing with 491 points and a fifth consecutive sectional title. Wellesley started the onslaught in the first event, with Elena Dudkina, Alexandra Loo, Naomi Boegholm and Tracey Peng laying down a meet-record 1:48.58 time in the 200-yard medley relay.

WORCESTER — From the opening bell, the Wellesley girls’ swim & diving team appeared to be competing in a meet of its own.

The Raiders racked up victories in the first five swimming events, led by Boegholm. The UC Davis commit, who woke up at 5:40 a.m., set a meet record in the 100 butterfly (55.80) and also triumphed individually in the 200 freestyle (1:52.43).

“At this point, it’s all mental,” Boegholm said. “We have the physical capability to do all our goals, it’s all the mentality [at this point].”

Junior Anna McGrew notched wins in the 50 freestyle (24.06) and 100 freestyle (52.55), and classmate Dudkina prevailed in the 200 individual medley (2:14.00). The 200 freestyle relay team of Boegholm, McGrew, Sofia Cozza and Katie Passanisi later won in a meet-record 1:38.12, and the 400 freestyle relay team (Vaani Kapoor, Elaine Cheng, Dudkina and McGrew) capped off the morning with a victory in 3:41.7.

Sunday’s showcase was one of McGrew’s best all-around performances. She says there’s pressure that comes with being on an elite team, but pregame 2000s pop music and a strong bond with her teammates help keep her relaxed.

“It was really important to me that I got to see my work pay off,” McGrew said. “I think that’s something that I love about swimming, and I love going to these big meets where you get ready for them, you prepare, and you get to see your improvements.”

Curtin, in his first year as head coach, carries the baton of success set from 12-year coach Jen Dutton, who stepped down last spring. The Raiders currently maintain a 66-meet win streak in dual meets and now chase their third consecutive state title. Curtin, who still stays in touch with Dutton, has fit right in.

“I’ve coached many years, but this is new to me to be in, and I’ve got the excitement and the nerves that you all do as well,” he said. And I think it’s a great equalizer to be all on the same page, but it’s what you do about it and how you step up, and these girls consistently step up to the challenge.”

Needham (353.5 points) and Brookline (254) finished second and third. Brookline’s Hannah Lee won the 100 breaststroke in a meet record 1:04.93, and Needham’s Chloe Wukitch captured the 500 freestyle in 5:28.13.

Milton (326 points) beat out Bay State Conference rivals Walpole (186), Braintree (174), and Weymouth (97) on the boys’ side.

BOYS

MIAA South championship

at WPI

200 medley relay — 1. Milton, 1:57.57; 2. Braintree, 2:00.06; 3. Walpole, 2:00.55.

200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Wagner, Milton, 1:54.58; 2. Ryan Kelly, Milton, 1:57.74.

200 IM — 1. Colby Moskos, Milton, 2:17.44.

50 freestyle — 1. Avneesh Sheenoy, Walpole, 0:24.08; 2. Malachi Buchanan, Milton, 0:24.3; 3. Ryan Kelly, Milton, 0:24.34.

100 butterfly — 1. Jackson Wagner, Milton, 0:58.82; 2. Ben Bahm, Walpole, 1:05.49; 3. Aiden Huang, Braintree, 1:07.21.

100 freestyle — 1. Malachi Buchanan, Milton, 0:54.73; 2. Kaden Lee, Braintree, 0:56.05.

500 freestyle — 1. Ben Bahm, Walpole, 5:46.65; 2. Aiden Huang, Braintree, 5:48.71.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Milton, 1:38.68; 2. Walpole, 1:45.21; 3. Weymouth, 1:51.61.

100 backstroke — 1. Ryan Thin, Weymouth, 1:07.75.

100 breaststroke — 1. Avneesh Sheenoy, Walpole, 1:08.68; 2. Colby Moskos, Milton, 1:08.93; 3. Aidan Crummey, Milton, 1:15.71.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Milton, 3:48.58; 2. Braintree, 3:59.79; 3. Walpole, 4:26.26.

Team results — 1. Milton, 326; 2. Walpole, 186; 3. Braintree, 174; 4. Weymouth, 97.

GIRLS

MIAA South championship

at WPI

100 backstroke — 1. Ava Wong, Natick, 0:58.13; 2. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 0:58.67; 3. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 0:59.06.

200 medley relay — 1. Wellesley, 1:49.58; 2. Brookline, 1:52.13; 3. Needham, 1:55.29.

200 freestyle — 1. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 1:52.43; 2. Ava Wong, Natick, 1:58.06; 3. Reagan Bulman, Braintree, 2:00.95.

200 IM — 1. Elena Dudkina, Wellesley, 2:14; 2. Bonnie Zhao, Brookline, 2:16.49; 3. Mary Powers, Ursuline, 2:17.3.

50 freestyle — 1. Anna McGrew, Wellesley, 0:24.06; 2. Maya Pereira, Ursuline, 0:25.07; 3. Kate Urdaneta, Newton North, 0:25.41.

Diving — 1. Jacqui St. Clair, Brookline, 409.200 points; 2. Lucy Savarese, Wellesley, 395.200; 3. Katie Dorey, Natick, 392.850.

100 butterfly — 1. Naomi Boegholm, Wellesley, 0:55.8; 2. Sofia Cozza, Wellesley, 1:01.29; 3. Sophie Guarrera, Needham, 1:02.94.

100 freestyle — 1. Anna McGrew, Wellesley, 0:52.55; 2. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 0:53.14; 3. Lucy Mackey, Needham, 0:54.57.

500 freestyle — 1. Chloe Wukitch, Needham, 5:28.13; 2. Olive Haller, Needham, 5:30.68; 3. Amelia Cookson, Wellesley, 5:32.19.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 1:38.12; 2. Needham, 1:45.18; 3. Newton North, 1:45.59.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Lee, Brookline, 1:04.93; 2. Michelle Li, Natick, 1:08.32; 3. Alexandra Noble, Weymouth, 1:10.41.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wellesley, 3:41.71; 2. Brookline, 3:45.81; 3. Needham, 3:46.09.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 491; 2. Needham, 353.5; 3. Brookline, 254; 4. Ursuline, 190.5; 5. Newton North, 187; 6. Natick, 173; 7. Framingham, 137.5; 8. Boston Latin, 129; 9. Notre Dame (Hingham), 104; 10. Braintree, 82.5; 11. Weymouth, 64; 12. Walpole, 59; 13. Milton, 45.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.