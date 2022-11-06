Where the Patriots stand — still at bottom of AFC East — entering their bye week

With four of their eight remaining games against divisional opponents, the Patriots have both a daunting road ahead and the opportunity to make up considerable ground. The non-divisional games on the schedule are against Minnesota, Arizona, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati.

Thanks to a 26-3 victory over Indianapolis Sunday afternoon, New England heads into its bye week squarely in the hunt for a playoff berth with a 5-4 record. The Patriots still sit at the bottom of the AFC East, the only division in the NFL with all teams over .500, but are only one game behind Miami and the Jets.

FOXBOROUGH — After a bumpy nine weeks, defined by a brief quarterback controversy, injuries to key players, and shaky offensive play, everything the Patriots want is still in front of them.

There are reasons to believe the Patriots can still clinch a postseason appearance, especially given the unpredictability across the league this season.

Let’s start with the positives

1. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson continues to prove he’s a force to be reckoned with. At halftime, Stevenson accounted for 46 yards on 11 touches, while the rest of New England’s offense had registered just 45 yards on 21 combined touches. Against an impressive front seven, Stevenson finished with 60 rushing yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

Stevenson scored New England’s lone touchdown, on a one-handed, 3-yard reception. His contributions in the passing game have made him an even more integral part of the offense, as he can now play on all three downs, filling the void left by veteran James White.

2. The defense is showing it can keep the Patriots in nearly any game. Opposing offenses average just 18.4 points per game, a statistic that should be even more favorable had the team not surrendered 33 in an absolute dud of performance against Chicago.

New England’s defense has also logged 17 takeaways, which ranks second only to the undefeated Eagles, and has forced at least one turnover in eight straight games.

The secondary has fared well following the departure of All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson, thanks to solid play from Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, and rookie Jack Jones. The pass rush remains effective with outside linebacker Matthew Judon leading the way.

On Sunday, Judon routinely pressured Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger, bringing his league-leading sack total to 11½. Third-year linebacker Josh Uche also added three sacks, as the Patriots finished with 12 quarterback hits.

“It was just good team defense,” said coach Bill Belichick.

3. Kicker Nick Folk has shown no signs of decline at age 38. With the Patriots struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone — they rank third-to-last in the league, converting on just 45.8 percent of their trips — Folk’s consistency allows them to put points on the board.

For the third straight season, he ranks near the top of the league in field goal makes and percentage. He’s also perfect from inside 40 yards.

Folk’s usage, however, is a double-edged sword. The fact that he has attempted 43 field goals this season, the second most in the league, means the Patriots are not reaching the end zone.

Let’s look at the negatives headed into the bye

1. The offense remains inefficient. On Sunday, the defense and special teams play covered the Patriots’ poor offensive performance. Quarterback Mac Jones still does not look entirely comfortable in the pocket since returning from his high ankle sprain.

Against the Colts, the Patriots opened the game with two three-and-out drives that each finished with negative net yardage. New England’s longest drive of the game was 42 yards. Outside of Stevenson and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the offense does not have reliable contributors.

“Every drive can’t seem like it’s so hard to get yards,” Jones said. “We’ve got to be able to skip some third downs and move the ball and get explosive plays.”

“Especially the defense putting us in a great position, we have to take advantage,” added wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. “Offense just needs to pick it up.”

2. The offensive line is in flux. With center David Andrews sidelined for a second straight game because of a concussion and tackle Marcus Cannon on injured reserve, the Patriots struggled to protect Jones, likely a factor in his shaky play.

New England trotted out a new starting line against Indianapolis, inserting 2019 third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste at right tackle for Isaiah Wynn, whose performance has left much to be desired this season. But Wynn still logged considerable playing time, taking snaps at left guard in place of rookie Cole Strange, who was benched for the second straight week.

Andrews’s return will help, but the offensive line certainly needs to limit its penalties and clean up its fundamentals.

3. The first half of the season was supposed to be the “soft” part of the schedule. Using the win percentages of their remaining opponents, the Patriots have the second-hardest strength of schedule for their final eight games. Their margin for error will be much smaller against Buffalo and Cincinnati, for example, than Indianapolis.

Last season, the Patriots headed into their bye week atop the AFC with a 9-4 record before closing the season 1-5. They’re hopeful things will go differently this season—.

“It’s all about each individual week and going 1-0 in that week,” Judon said. “That’s what we got to do. It feels great to get a win right before the bye, but we can’t squander that and lay an egg when we come back out to play.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.