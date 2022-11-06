With a hot hand behind the 3-point line, Sam Hauser shoots his way into more minutes with the Celtics

After a comedic pause, Mazzulla expanded on the thought by praising Hauser for playing off of his teammates, reading defenses and helping the team’s spacing. In the end, though, his first, concise answer was the proper summation.

NEW YORK — Second-year forward Sam Hauser averaged 9.2 minutes over the Celtics’ first five games of this season before that figure vaulted to 18.1 over the last four. On Saturday night, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked what Hauser has done to earn the extra playing time. His answer was as simple as Hauser’s role.

Hauser contributed five 3-pointers to the Celtics’ franchise-record 27 in Saturday night’s 133-118 win against the Knicks. He was usually wide open, and that was not because the Knicks were unaware of the dangers he posed from beyond the arc. It’s more that this Boston offense is humming, and defenses appear perplexed.

Advertisement

If this keeps up, though, opponents will have to move Hauser higher on their list of priorities. Through nine games, he is shooting 54.8 percent from the 3-point line, the second-best mark in the NBA among players with at least 20 attempts.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“I think guys are penetrating the paint and kicking out and finding open guys when they’ve got two or three on them collapsing,” Hauser said. “So it’s been good. Trying to find my spots, find the openings whenever they’re there and just be an outlet for guys when they get in trouble. So that’s a credit to them.”

Hauser is emerging as a key piece for the 6-3 Celtics, who are averaging a league-high 16 3-pointers per game, with a 117.5 offensive rating that is tied for first with the Mavericks.

With Hauser on the court, the Celtics are outscoring opponents by an average of 25.1 points per 100 possessions. Among Celtics who have played at least 100 minutes this season, Grant Williams’s 9.3 net rating is the next closest, and that is not really close at all.

Advertisement

“Sam is lights out,” Jaylen Brown said. “You can’t leave him. We’re looking for him. Once he hit a couple, we’re looking for him, and Sam is always ready. He works hard, and he’s developing a nice role for himself in this league.”

Initially, this floor-spacing role was earmarked for veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in July and was positioned to add a jolt of bench scoring.

But Gallinari tore his ACL in September and will miss the entire season. The Celtics’ fan base initially clamored for the team to sign a suitable replacement, but Boston’s front office was not concerned. Management was eager to see how Hauser would respond to an expanded role. It’s unlikely that a healthy Gallinari would have been as productive as Hauser has been.

“Honestly, nothing was directly said to me [after Gallinari’s injury],” Hauser said. “I had a feeling there were going to be opportunities to earn minutes in the rotation. But going through training camp nothing is really given, so you have to earn everything you get. I just put my nose down and worked hard, and I’ve got to continue to do that in order to earn my spot still.”

Hauser remains limited defensively, and opponents have looked to pick on him in Boston’s screen-switching scheme. The Cavaliers, for example, attacked Hauser relentlessly in their overtime win over the Celtics last Wednesday.

Advertisement

But overall Hauser’s defense has not damaged Boston. In fact, his 102.8 defensive rating leads all regular rotation players and is nearly 14 points ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart’s. Those numbers can be wonky, particularly this early in a season, but they at least provide encouraging signs.

Smart said the Celtics have warned Hauser that opponents will try to feast against him, and they’ve tried to prepare him by blitzing him with their own elite offensive players at practice.

“We’re proud of Sam, and not just for his offense but the way he holds himself on the defensive end as well,” Smart said. “He also understands that a lot of people are going to try to pick on him on the defensive end, but if he keeps constantly working on that, [his] confidence is going through the roof.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.