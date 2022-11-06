With a team-first mentality, Acton-Boxboro girls capture second straight MIAA North sectional swimming championship

“Every kid had to do their job,” said coach Gretchen Turner. “It wasn’t that they needed to do anything spectacular, or out of the ordinary. They had to come in and do exactly what they’ve been doing all season, and what we’ve been training for. One-hundred percent, everyone did that.”

For the second year running, it was the Acton-Boxborough girls (321.5 points) taking the MIAA North sectional over Andover (269) at WPI.

WORCESTER — They didn’t have an individual first-place finisher, but at the end of the day the Revolution couldn’t be happier.

Sophomore Isabela Teixeira took second place in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, and was a part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay (with senior Emma Lent and classmates Caroline Tyrell and Katie Baxter) that got the Revolution off to a flying start with a 1:51.94 time.

“I definitely think that what we accomplished today was all our team,” Teixeira said. “The spirit and the support was a big factor of how it turned out today . . . It’s a fun environment to be around.”

Reading senior Anna Boemer, who won the 50 free (23.34) and 100 butterfly (53.46) said Teixeira “is one of the best swimmers in the state right now” and doesn’t expect to see her losing.

Teixeira, who has been swimming since she was 2 years old, was a winner last year in the 100 free and runner-up in the 50 as A-B snapped Andover’s 11-year sectional winning streak. Now A-B has started one of its own.

“We use everything as motivation, so knowing our competition helps us to lift each other up,” Teixeira said. “It’s never a rivalry . . . all of us trying to score points for the team is a key factor for how we come out and do what we did today.”

Andover senior Michaela Chokureva helped the Golden Warriors keep it close with A-B, winning the 200 IM (2:04.56), 100 free (50.15), and 400 freestyle relay with classmates Maya Flatley and Jaclyn Ambrose and sophomore Amelia Barron (3:38.2).

Andover senior Michaela Chokureva won two individual events and two relay wins. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“It means the world to me, being able to contribute to the points on the board,” Chokureva said.

The Michigan commit said she’s been working with her coaches to improve her times. It showed today.

“Being able to do faster turns and really getting off the blocks and working on my underwaters . . . just with the energy of the meet, that’s something that makes me swim faster,” Chokureva said.

Reading junior Elle Michaud said she was struggling to drop time this season, but broke through Sunday, winning the 200 free (1:55.92) and 500 free (5:10.85), with a pair of personal-best times.

“I’m just so happy about it,” Michaud said. “The 500 for me is my best event this year. I’ve never been a freestyle [swimmer] before, but they mean so much to me.”

Billerica finished first on the boys side with 282 points, led by senior Craig Fiorino who won the 200 free (1:51.88), 100 free (49.71), 200 medley relay with classmates Rory Walsh and Robert Kinsella, and junior Gabriel Flores (1:49.41), and the 400 free with the same teammates (3:38.14).

Billerica senior Craig Fiorino was a four-time winner as he led the Indians to a sectional boys championship. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

“It means the world to me,” Fiorino said. “The best part is I’ve been doing it with these people for years. We have some seniors on our team who just started doing high school swim but I used to do club with them. They actually brought me into it. Could not wish for more.”

Advertisement

Billerica coach Kim Joseph said Fiorino, who has been with the team for five years, gives tips to the other swimmers and mentors them.

“They’re a good group of kids. I appreciate them,” Joseph said. “They work hard. There’s a lot of camaraderie on the team. They support other kids on other teams, just a good group of kids.”

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.