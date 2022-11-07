Anne Sofie von Otter and Kristian Bezuidenhout are a commanding duo

There’s “a great deal more to it than that,” Moore said, and the world has mostly gotten hip to that truth. Times have noticeably changed in the past few decades — many conservatories now offer degree tracks in “collaborative piano” rather than “accompanying,” which implies second-class status to some pianists, and some vocalist/pianist duos plan programs together that play to the strengths of both musicians. Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and Australian pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout carried that spirit of collaboration an extra mile on Saturday night at Jordan Hall in a recital presented by Celebrity Series of Boston that left neither of them in the shadows.

Not so long ago, pianists who accompanied vocalists were typically treated like part of the recital stage’s furniture. Their first and only job was as a literal and figurative background player, setting the stage for the star soloist to dazzle the crowd. “Nobody notices the accompanist at all . . . people think he’s there just to do what he’s told, to follow the singer through thick and thin,” the pianist Gerald Moore once said of his career accompanying singers such as Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau and Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.

Advertisement

The language used on the program book — Anne Sofie von Otter and Kristian Bezuidenhout, not with Kristian Bezuidenhout — provided the first indication that Bezuidenhout wasn’t simply there to play backup. The concert itself took on the atmosphere of a cozy and unpretentious salon, from the solo pieces performed by Bezuidenhout that connected blocks of art songs to the bilingual English/Swedish rendition of “Try to Remember” that ended the evening.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Along the way, each selection flowed naturally into the next, without any sudden swerves in mood and tone. With the exception of Mozart’s Rondo in A Minor, all the repertoire was from the 19th century and by the prolific art song titan Franz Schubert and his longer-lived Swedish contemporary Adolf Fredrik Lindblad, who is more well known in his home country than here.

Advertisement

Expression rather than technical virtuosity seemed the object, and the repertoire was aptly chosen. Von Otter’s expressive acumen has shaped her reputation as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of lieder, and watching her live it was clear to see why. Each song had a unique character, whether a ghost story by a campfire or a plea by a longing lover. With the exception of the immortal “Death and the Maiden,” given chilling affect by von Otter’s calm and warm delivery of Death’s verse opposite Bezuidenhout’s slowing piano, the Schubertian selections skewed toward the obscure and some might say less compelling pockets of his output. Nevertheless, von Otter was a transfixing storyteller no matter the subject matter. Her mellifluous tone frayed slightly in the higher reaches of her range, but her command of the songs was such that it would have taken effort to dwell on the few errors.

Three solo pieces for Bezuidenhout punctuated the program, these being the Mozart rondo and two movements from Schubert piano sonatas. Each was richly hued, unhurried as the autumn and likewise over too soon. The entire program could easily be recorded as an album with no changes made to the order, and now I’m hoping something of that sort materializes. Experiencing it live was an absolute delight.

ANNE SOFIE VON OTTER & KRISTIAN BEZUIDENHOUT

Advertisement

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Jordan Hall. Nov. 5. www.celebrityseries.org





A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten.