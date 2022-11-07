This week’s TV: The return of ‘The Crown,’ a James Corden comedy, and David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’

The writer-producer tends to be more identified with the waning years of network excellence, with shows such as “Picket Fences,” “Chicago Hope,” “Ally McBeal,” “The Practice,” and “Boston Legal.” But the Boston University School of Law alum has been remarkably productive in the past few years, on a mess of different channels and streaming platforms. He remains a huge TV force, alongside Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes.

Not all of his series rise to excellence, but then again, he’s not doing cookie-cutter franchise shows, either. Since 2016, he has created and written: “Goliath” on Amazon; “Big Little Lies” on HBO; “Mr. Mercedes” on Audience; “The Undoing” on HBO; “Big Sky” on ABC; “Big Shot” on Disney+; “Nine Perfect Strangers” on Hulu; “Anatomy of a Scandal” on Netflix; and “The Lincoln Lawyer” on Netflix.

This week, on Thursday, he’s got another series premiering: “The Calling” on Peacock. This one is adapted from a series of Israeli novels by author Dror Mishani, and it’s about an unconventional and effective NYPD detective named Avraham Avraham who is an Orthodox Jew. He’s played by Jeff Wilbusch, who was memorable in the miniseries “Unorthodox” as Moishe Lefkovitch, the gun-toting, gambling guy who flew to Germany to help his cousin find his estranged wife. Noel Fisher, Constance Zimmer, Juliana Canfield, and Chris Sullivan (from “This Is Us”) are also in the “The Calling” cast, and Barry Levinson directs a number of episodes, including the premiere.

Not enough? Kelley also has three upcoming projects. “Avalon,” on ABC, is an adaptation of a short story by Michael Connelly (author of “The Lincoln Lawyer” series). “Love and Death” on HBO Max is based on the true story of accused murderer Candy Montgomery, to be played by Elizabeth Olsen. And “A Man in Full” on Netflix is based on the Tom Wolfe novel and stars Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The mid-term elections are on Tuesday, and the stakes are high. Will Democrats stay in control of Congress? If not, will President Biden’s agenda be doomed? Will those still lying about the 2020 election win? And what of democracy? So the big broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS, are getting in on the action Tuesday night, alongside cable news channels including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNBC. It is bound to be a long night.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in "The Crown," returning to Netflix Wednesday for its fifth season. Associated Press

2. Get prepared for an onslaught of articles about Netflix’s “The Crown,” as it inches closer to the present tense and pushes people’s buttons. Just for the record, the show is not a documentary. When it returns on Wednesday with its fifth season (here’s the trailer), it will spend plenty of time on the ever-increasing rift between then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. This time around, they’re played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki, while Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are played by Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce. Also in the mix: Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Jonny Lee Miller as John Major.

3. In the limited series “The English,” Emily Blunt stars as a British aristocrat in the 1890s American Midwest who’s looking for the man who killed her son. (Trailer’s here.) She winds up traveling with an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, played by Chaske Spencer, and things get dangerous along the way. Also in the cast: Stephen Rea, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Ciaran Hinds, and Tom Hughes (from “Victoria”). The six-episode series premieres Friday on Amazon.

4. Is any attention good attention? James Corden has been making headlines lately for his bad behavior regarding the service at a New York restaurant, just as his new show is about to premiere in the States. Called “Mammals,” it’s a dark comedy starring Corden as — get this — a chef, one who discovers shocking information about his pregnant wife. The six-episode series premieres Friday on Amazon, co-starring Sally Hawkins. (Here’s the trailer.)

5. “Tulsa King” is the latest Paramount+ series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, and it stars Sylvester Stallone. He plays a New York Mafia guy who, upon his release from prison, is sent by his boss to run a new operation in Tulsa, Okla. Culture clash? Oh yeah (see the trailer). Domenick Lombardozzi, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Dana Delany, and Garrett Hedlund also star in the show, which premieres Sunday. Also on Sunday, the return of “Yellowstone” for the first half of season five.

6. Epix is the home for the new series from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. Called “Rogue Heroes,” it’s a six-episode adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s book about the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) in World War II, a small undercover unit that created chaos behind enemy lines. (There’s humor, too, at least in the trailer.) The cast of the show, which premieres Sunday at 9 p.m., includes Connor Swindells (from “Sex Education”), Jack O’Connell, Sofia Boutella, Dominic West, and Alfie Allen.

CHANNEL SURFING

RECENTLY REVIEWED

