A gloomy business mood took hold in October

Business confidence in Massachusetts continued to slip in October, for the second month in a row, as rising interest rates took their toll on the housing, finance, and tech sectors, according to the latest Associated Industries of Massachusetts poll. The AIM Business Confidence Index, based on monthly polling of AIM members, fell 3 points in October to 50.9, barely above the 50-point threshold between a generally negative outlook and a positive one. This was a particularly gloomy month, despite staying in the positive range, as it was only the second month in the past year in which the index fell below 51. (The other was June, when the index was 50.8.) The latest reading was more than 7 points below where the index was a year ago (58.4), when it was well into positive territory. AIM cited the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the federal funds rate target by another three-quarters of a percentage point to control inflation, as well as a slowdown in job growth and a decline in the state’s labor force. Local employers seem much more worried about the state of the US economy, than of the Massachusetts economy, based on AIM’s polling. And AIM chief executive John Regan said labor shortages in particular, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, have dealt a major blow to many of his members’ day-to-day operations. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

ECONOMY

Advertisement

Former Fed member says the successive rate hikes haven’t impacted the labor market

The Federal Reserve “hasn’t accomplished anything” in loosening the US labor market even after four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes, former New York Fed president Bill Dudley said. Friday’s jobs report showing a 261,000 gain in payrolls and a slight uptick in unemployment in October is “not consistent with a loosening labor market,” Dudley, chair of the Bretton Woods Committee, said at a conference on the future of finance in Singapore Monday. “There’s a lot of work to do, and unfortunately it’s gonna put a lot of pain on the rest of the world because as the Fed tightens, the dollar appreciates, that puts more pressure on other emerging-market economies — especially those that have taken on a lot of dollar debt,” he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

BioNTech raises outlook on Omicron booster sales

BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its earnings in the third quarter were close to half what they were a year earlier, but the German pharmaceutical company still raised its expectations for vaccine revenue after rolling out updated shots targeting Omicron strains. The company said Monday that it made a net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) off revenue of 3.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in the three months to September, a drop from profit of 3.2 billion euros and revenue of 6.1 billion euros in the same period a year ago. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

E-COMMERCE

Peloton cofounders started online rug company

A group of Peloton cofounders, including former chief executive John Foley, have started a new business to sell custom rugs over the Internet. Peloton’s former chief legal officer, Hisao Kushi, and ex-chief technology officer Yony Feng have joined Foley to launch Ernesta, which will let people buy custom designed and cut rugs at roughly the same price as a standard store-bought product, with fast delivery. The company just completed a $25 million Series A funding round, it said in a statement Monday. Foley stepped down as CEO of Peloton in February and relinquished his executive chairman role in September. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

SMOKING

Philip Morris to take over Swedish nicotine patch maker

Philip Morris is proceeding with the $16 billion takeover of nicotine pouch maker SwedishMatch after securing support from enough shareholders, including Elliott Investment Management. The transaction had been in doubt as it was unclear if Elliott, the largest shareholder, would back the deal, which was contingent on getting 90 percent support. The takeover will allow the maker of Marlboro cigarettes to accelerate its goal of achieving half of its revenue from alternative smoking products by 2025. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEAL KITS

Blue Apron withdraws forecast after funding from investor falls through

Blue Apron fell to a record low after withdrawing its forecast because it hasn’t received expected funding from affiliates of one of its top investors. The meal-kit delivery platform said Monday that as a result of the funding delay, it entered into a pledge agreement with one of the affiliates to secure payment of $56.5 million the company is owed. Blue Apron is allowed to take action under the agreement if the money isn’t paid by Nov. 30. If it doesn’t get funds or negotiate relief from its lenders, the company expects it will breach its minimum-liquidity covenant as early as later this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

UK packaging company vote to strike, impacting Amazon before holiday season

Almost 1,000 staff at packaging producer DS Smith voted to strike over pay in a move their union said will affect clients of the UK firm including Amazon at one of the busiest times for retail purchases. Employees at five DS Smith sites across Britain could walk out before the end of this month, according to an e-mailed statement from the GMB union, which said that 93 percent of members had backed industrial action. Amazon may face a shortage of packaging when fulfilling orders from the Black Friday shopping period as a result of the dispute, the GMB said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

India’s Supreme Court backs Modi’s plan to set aside government jobs

India’s Supreme Court endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to reserve 10 percent of government jobs and seats in educational institutions for “economically weaker” people who don’t fall in other affirmative action categories. A five-judge bench said on Monday that the government’s decision in 2019 didn’t violate the constitution, and the reservation system could be extended to any weaker class in society. The decision follows years of legal challenges related to the government’s action to reserve a part of all government jobs and seats in schools and colleges for those who are poor but belong to the upper strata of Hinduism’s complex caste structure. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda developing small, self-driving EVs for non-drivers

At first glance you might think you’re looking at a photo booth on wheels or a golf cart. But this is the kind of machine Honda is hoping will snag the company a brand new automotive audience — people who don’t want to drive. The carmaker says it’s considering a range of self-driving electric vehicles targeted at groups including elderly people who no longer drive but still want to get around and the younger, Gen Z crowd which isn’t interested in owning or driving traditional cars. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

ENERGY

Warm weather dampens demand for heat in Europe

European natural gas declined as mild weather keeps a lid on heating demand, easing the impact of a historic energy crisis that’s already pushed consumer bills to record levels. Benchmark futures fell as much as 8.1 percent to the lowest in more than a week. A slightly warmer forecast is delaying the use of the fuel from storage sites, creating a bigger buffer for the colder months. German stockpiles are more than 99 percent full, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe. — BLOOMBERG NEWS