With new hires, Boston’s Glasswing Ventures is growing like a tech company

On Monday, Glasswing announced three new executive hires, bringing the team to 15 people. The idea is that by hiring successful entrepreneurs and seasoned executives, Glasswing can help its portfolio companies “in the earliest days, when they need the most help.”

Managing partner Rudina Seseri, who founded Glasswing in 2016 with Rick Grinnell, said that’s intentional. She wanted to set Glasswing apart by hiring all of the roles that make up the C-suite at a technology company.

The investment team at Glasswing Ventures, an early-stage Boston VC firm, includes a three-time chief executive officer, a three-time chief marketing officer, and the former chief technology officer of Nuance Communications.

It’s a common model in the venture world, and its success will be determined by the people involved. “For a firm in the early VC stage, it is unprecedented to have a team with such powerhouse leaders,” Seseri said during an interview. “It’s not like we’re building the companies for our founders, but we have all been in their shoes.”

Glasswing’s new hires are partner Hunter Hartwell, who previously worked at Forté Ventures, chief financial officer Jessica Mullins Camburn, who came from Aduro Advisors, and venture partner Ted Julian, who has held roles at Resilient Systems and Arbor Networks.

The firm raised $158 million in September for its second fund, which it is investing in enterprise artificial intelligence and security startups, primarily on the East Coast.

Seseri said hiring former executives at Glasswing is especially important because the firm typically invests in startups when they only have founders and developers as employees. The companies are usually still figuring out their business model and lack expertise in several areas, she said.

“They certainly cannot afford to have a chief revenue officer,” Seseri said. “We have someone who has really done it before, and has done it typically several times.”

She said it also speeds up the evaluation of potential deals.

“Investing in AI companies requires particular expertise,” she said. “We don’t have to say, ‘Oh, who do we know that can help us out? We we have it all in house.”

Being able to have a large and experienced investment team at the early-stage VC level, Seseri said, is “about how much one wants to invest in the firm.”

“Rick and I believe that those [resources] are best spent in building our team,” she said. “Fundamentally, it’s not an inexpensive affair.”

Glasswing’s expansion comes at a critical moment, Seseri said. It’s become harder for startups to raise money, so access to expertise in the early days is even more important.

“Getting [the business] right and shortening the cycle for the early-stage companies, from when they build the product to finding product-market fit ... is what founders need,” she said. “Especially in the current environment.”

Glasswing raised $112 million in 2018 for its first fund. The firm’s portfolio companies include Boston-based startups Allure Security and ChipBrain, as well as World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee’s startup, Inrupt.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.