Antisemitic slur carved into vehicle, burn marks found on home in Stow, police say

Two cars had been slashed, with a slur carved into the side of one vehicle, police said. Fresh burn marks were found on “several parts” of the residence, officials said.

In a statement, police said that officers went to a North Shore Drive home Saturday morning after receiving a report that cars had been damaged overnight.

Someone scrawled an antisemitic slur on a vehicle overnight Friday in Stow and apparently left burn marks on a home, police said Monday.

“These abhorrent actions have no place in Stow. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us,” said Police Chief Michael Sallese. “We take all reports of hateful behavior extremely seriously and will investigate and prosecute this crime to the fullest extent possible.”

Anyone with information about the case should call detectives at 978-897-4545.

“Sadly we live in a time when such disgusting attacks are on the rise across the country,” said Megan Birch-McMichael, chair of the select board. “As a Select Board and as a town we unequivocally renounce intolerance in any form. Stow is a welcoming and affirming community, and every resident deserves to live their life free of harassment and hatred.”

A Vigil Against Hate, organized by First Parish Church of Stow and Acton, Unitarian Universalist, is slated for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Stow Town Common.

Last week in Stoneham, pieces of paper cut into swastikas were left at the home of a Jewish family. Police said they do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information on the Stoneham case should call detectives at 781-438-1215.

Globe correspondent Bailey Allen contributed to this report, and material from prior Globe stories was used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.