‘Blood moon’ total lunar eclipse will take place early Tuesday morning

The most recent total lunar eclipse happened in May, and if you miss the one on Tuesday morning, you’ll have to wait until March 14, 2025 to see another one.

On the morning of Nov. 8 — which happens to be Election day — the moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and will turn a reddish hue, which is why lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons,” according to NASA.

Catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday morning if you can, because it won’t happen again for three years.

You don’t need to wear eye protection to watch the lunar eclipse. But set your alarm, because you’ll have to wake up early on Tuesday.

Advertisement

On the East Coast, the partial eclipse will begin at 4:09 a.m., and at 5:17 a.m. the full eclipse will be reached and the moon will turn a coppery-red color, according to NASA’s website.

“You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color,” the website states. “A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.”

If you’re going to take photos of the lunar eclipse, NASA suggests using a tripod and camera with exposures of at least several seconds.

To view a live stream of the lunar eclipse, visit NASA’s website starting at 4 a.m. EST to see views from telescopes around the world and an interview with NASA lunar scientist Noah Petro.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.