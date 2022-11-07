Brockton man held without bail on assault, gun charges in Dorchester shooting

During Hudson’s arraignment in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, a judge ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing set for Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Aquan Hudson, 24, is facing multiple charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and illegal weapon and ammunition charges, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Brockton man was ordered held without bail on assault and gun charges Monday following a Dorchester shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, one of three separate Boston shootings Sunday night that came amid a surge in street violence.

The shooting was one of three that took place within less than an hour Sunday night in Boston, injuring six people, including one man who was killed.

“Investigators are diligently working to identify and hold accountable all of the people responsible for the burst of violence Sunday night and we need anyone who has any information on these incidents to come forward,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “Our neighborhoods are best protected when law enforcement and the public work together to address these dangerous incidents.”

Hudson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Boston police went to 92 Westview St. at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in response to a ShotSpotter notification, prosecutors said. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car with significant front-end damage idling at the intersection of Westview and Ames streets, the statement said.

Surveillance video footage showed a white SUV slow then halt at a stop sign at the intersection, and then a red SUV that was following closely behind hit the white vehicle, prosecutors said.

“A male with a blue hooded sweatshirt exited the white SUV from the driver’s seat and ran back toward the red SUV,” the statement said. “The suspect fired multiple shots at close range at the driver of the red SUV. The suspect then returned to the white SUV and fled.”

State Police later stopped the white SUV, and Hudson was identified as the driver, prosecutors said.

