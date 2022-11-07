California man pleads guilty to making threatening calls to Tufts University police

Sultan told police he intended to use the Taser if a woman returned to the room and found him, according to the statement. He also played the sounds of a Taser activating and a gun reloading during the calls, officials said.

Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., was accused of calling the department eight times on May 28, 2021, and claiming he was hiding beneath a bed in a woman’s dorm room while holding a Taser and pistol, according to a statement from Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

A California man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Monday to a charge of making threatening calls to the Tufts University Police Department last year, officials said.

Sultan’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

The calls, which lasted about an hour altogether and were not immediately traced, led Tufts police to conduct a room-by-room search of multiple buildings on the Medford campus. It was later determined that the calls were made from California, officials said.

Rollins’s office said a law enforcement source familiar with Sultan’s voice was able to identify him from recordings of the calls made to Tufts police. He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 31. He was then charged by federal prosecutors on Oct. 21.

Sultan had a history of making obscene and harassing calls to law enforcement agencies prior to this case, prosecutors said. In 2017, he was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in northern California to making hundreds of such calls to law enforcement.

On Monday, Sultan pleaded guilty to one count of making threats in interstate commerce, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3.

