The cost of living is the No. 1 issue in Rhode Island. Here are 4 innovators looking to close the equity gap.

But this election day comes at a time when the cost of living is the No. 1 issue in the state, according to a recent Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll , which far outpaced other national issues like abortion rights, education, housing, and health care.

PROVIDENCE — On Tuesday, Rhode Islanders will head to the polls to vote on hot-button races like the choice for governor and, if they live in the western half of the state, for Congress. Three ballot questions are also up for debate, with millions of dollars on the line for the blue and green economies, as well as school construction.

Advertisement

Some innovative startups, researchers, and nonprofit leaders have been trying to close the equity gap in their respective industries. Here’s a look at a few we’ve featured recently in Globe Rhode Island’s Innovators Q&A column.

Students harvesting produce at the University of Rhode Island, which will eventually be given out as part of the campus' free farmers market. The program is combatting food insecurity among students. Nora Lewis

1. Combatting food insecurity among college students with campus farms

When the pandemic hit, Sharon Pavignano saw students at the University of Rhode Island get laid off from their jobs on- and off- campus, lose family members, and struggle to support themselves. The international students who did not come from comfortable backgrounds, all of whom cannot legally receive SNAP benefit or obtain jobs in the US under a student visa, oftentimes could not afford to eat, said Pavignano, the associate director of corporate and foundation relations at URI. So they started taking the produce from their working farms and offering it for free on campus to combat the university’s food insecurity problem. Read the Q&A.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

2. Haus of Codec finding a solution for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth

Even before the pandemic hit Rhode Island, Julio E. Berroa saw many of their friends in the LGBTQ+ community having to sleep in their cars or outside. He knew he had to address the situation of homelessness and started transitioning Haus of Codec from a digital design firm and art empowerment institution that they started in 2017 to a resource for LGBTQ+ youth, which now includes a shelter. Read the Q&A.

Advertisement

Dr. Eugenio Fernandez Jr. helped Central Falls establish mass vaccination centers in early 2021. David Goldman/Associated Press

3. Asthenis: a pharmacy with a public health mission

Dr. Eugenio Fernandez Jr. founded Asthenis pharmacy in Providence in the summer of 2018, designing his business model in a way that combines public health with pharmacy. Fernandez said much of the nation’s health care issues stem from focusing away from patients and more on administration — a challenge he has worked to overcome. Asthenis is located in the affordable housing complex Wiggin Village where he is meeting people where they are, promoting public health guidance, and helps provide public health education. Read the Q&A.

Lucie Basch, co-founder and CEO of the "Too Good To Go" application. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

4. An app that prevents food waste by connecting consumers to surplus food — and at a bargain.

About six years ago, Lucie Basch was passing a pastry shop and watched the baker throwing away goods they hadn’t sold. She asked if she could take them off his hands, but he said he wasn’t allowed to donate them. She offered to pay, and he ended up giving her three times more than what she paid for. A lightbulb went off and she founded Too Good To Go, a new app that connects consumers with surplus from restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and grocery stores at the end of each business day, ensuring that unsold food doesn’t go to waste. Read the Q&A.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.